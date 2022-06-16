The Taskmaster season 13 finale will see Ardal O’Hanlon, Bridget Christie, Chris Ramsey, Judi Love and Sophie Duker compete for a paper mache bust of Greg Davies’ head

Season 13 of Taskmaster introduced us to five new intrepid competitors who have faced an array of unusual challenges over the last ten weeks.

They’ve had to find Alex Horne’s shoe, throw him a 60-second stag do, and recreate a great moment from history using two traffic cones, among many, many other bizarre tasks.

Taskmaster season 13 is coming to a close

And now the final episode is upon us and of course it will feature Chris Ramsey rap about aubergines and Bridget Christie trying to whistle.

But the big question to be resolved in the finale, is whether Judi Love will win an episode.

When is the season 13 finale of Taskmaster?

Episode ten of Taskmaster season 13 will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 June at 9pm.

Previous episodes from season 13, and all episodes from season 1-12, are available to watch now on All 4.

The finale will also be available to watch on All 4 shortly after it is first broadcast.

Who is winning season 13 so far?

This is the current leaderboard as of episode nine:

Sophie Duker - 151

Chris Ramsey - 149

Bridget Christie - 139

Ardal O’Hanlon - 138

Judi Love - 129

Sophie Duker is currently at the top of the leaderboard

So it really is all to play for, except for Judi, Ardal, and Bridget who don’t really stand a chance of winning the show.

But the contest is tight between Sophie and Chris with plenty of points still up for grabs.

What is the prize for winning Taskmaster?

The winner of Taskmaster has been awarded with a gold paper mache bust of the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies’ head.

The season winner will also take home the five items that the contestants have brought in that week for the first challenge of the episode.

The Taskmaster season 13 winner will take home a bust of Greg’s head

Each week, the contestants must bring in an item that meets a certain brief, whether that is the object you would most like to show to an alien, or the object with the best handle.

The winner of each episode takes home the five items brought in that week, which is often more of a curse than a blessing.

Will there be another season of Taskmaster?

Of course there is! Taskmaster is now one of Channel 4’s flagship shows, and therefore the decision to greenlight another season must have been easy to make.

The next full series of Taskmaster is expected to air later this year, although as yet none of the contestants have been confirmed.

But the really good news for Taskmaster fans, that it won’t be very long at all until Alex and Greg are back on our screens and their golden thrones.

Will there be a second season of Champion of Champions?

Yes, a second series of the ‘elite’ Taskmaster show is coming very soon.

Champion of Champions pits previous Taskmaster winners against each other to find the ultimate Taskmaster champion.

The next Champion of Champions will be a one-episode special featuring the winners of season 6-10.

The contestants are:

Liza Tarbuck

Kerry Godliman

Lou Sanders

Ed Gamble

Richard Herring