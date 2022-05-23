The duo are taking their hit podcast Sh**ged Married Annoyed on tour across the UK

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are hosting a new BBC TV show following the success of their podcast , Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed.

During each episode of the chat show, called the Chris and Rosie Ramsey show, the pair will meet and interview a different celebrity couple.

They are also heading out on a UK live tour of their podcast later this year.

But, just who are Chris and Rosie Ramsey, are they married, how can you watch their new show and how can you get tickets to their live tour?

Here’s what you need to know.

Are Chris and Rosie Ramsey married?

Yes, Chris and Rosie Ramsey are married.

They both grew up in South Shields, where they now live together.

They’ve been together for 10 years, married in 2014 and have two little boys called Robin and Rafe.

They welcomed six year old Robin a year after they tied the knot in 2014 and one year old Rafe followed in 2021.

In an interview with The Times , Rosie said: “Chris and I have known each other since we were 14 years old.

“We went to different schools, and we used to play out in the same street, and then we went to the same college.

“So we’ve always known each other. Then we met properly on a night out and it went from there, the rest is history.”

In July 2022, they will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

What is the Chris and Rosie Ramsey show about?

During the show, the husband-and-wife duo will meet different celebrity couples, and will discuss everything from relationships to parenting and arguments with them.

Which celebrity couples will appear on the show?

In the first show, Chris and Rosie Ramsey interviewed television personality Jamie Laing and his girlfriend, fellow reality star Sophie Habboo.

In the second episode, they are joined by Spandau Ballet bassist and Eastenders actor Martin and his wife singer Shirlie Kemp.

It’s not yet known who else will appear on the show.

When is the Chris and Rosie Ramsey show on TV?

The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show is a six-part series which will air on BBC Two over consecutive Mondays at 9pm.

The first episode aired on Monday 16 May.

Each 45 minute episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

What is the Sh*gged Married Annoyed podcast about?

Sh**ged Married Annoyed is a number one hit podcast by Chris and Rosie Ramsey.

In each episode, they chat candidly about life, including discussing relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and more.

Each week they answer questions from the public and a secret celebrity about life’s little annoyances and ups and downs.

Launched in 2019, it is one of the UK’s most listened to podcasts with more than 58 million downloads and 100 million listeners to date.

It won both the Global Best Podcast award and the British Podcast Listeners’ Choice award in 2020.

You can listen to the podcast on iTunes or Spotify.

The success of the podcast led to the couple publishing a best-selling book of the same name.

You can buy the book now on Amazon .

How will the Chris and Ramsey Show differ from their podcast?

In an interview with the Radio Times, Chris and Rosie Ramsey revealed that although the format of their new TV show will be completely new, fans will recognise some elements from their podcast.

This time, it will be them asking the celebrities questions, rather than vice versa.

The What’s Your Beef? segment from their podcast, where they discuss the things that infuriate them about one another, will form part of the show.

Chris said: “We’ll ask our celebrity guests, who will all be celebrity couples, what their beef is and then we ask our audience to submit their ‘beefs’ so people in the crowd will stand up and have a mic thrown in their face and they air their grievance with their partner on the show.”

Where is the Sh**ged Married Annoyed Live tour going?

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are going out on a 12 date tour in November and December at venues across the UK.

The full tour dates are below:

16 November: Bonus Area, Hull

20 November: BIC, Bournemouth

24 November: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

28 November: OVO Arena, Wembley, London

1 December: First Direct Arena, Leeds

2 December: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

6 December: AO Arena, Manchester

7 December: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

8 December: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

13 December: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

14 December: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

15 December: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

How can I get tickets to Sh**ged Married Annoyed Live?

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale on Wednesday 25 May, on their official website .

Tickets will also go on general sale on Friday 27 May at 10am. They can be bought via Ticketmaster .

When the couple previously took their podcast on tour they sold out venues including the 02 Arena, so if you want tickets you are advised to act fast when they go on sale.

Who are Chris and Rosie Ramsey?

Chris Ramsey is a stand-up comedian.

He was a semi-finalist on the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and has also presented BBC’s The One Show.

Chris is also currently performing in a solo stand up tour, which will last throughout June and July. Tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster now.

Rosie Ramsey is a presenter, actor and author.

She has appeared on This Morning, Saturday Kitchen, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show.