Celebrity Gogglebox returns this month for a fourth season this month with a new set of famous faces for you to watch watch TV

Gogglebox has a beautifully simple premise - you watch people watch TV as they offer the same kind of commentary as you and your family.

And in the 21st century there are three certainties in life - death, taxes, and the knowledge that if a TV show proves popular a celebrity version will be made.

Sure enough, six years after Gogglebox first aired a celebrity version was commissioned, and it is now about to enter its fourth season.

The new season will see the return of some famous faces from previous seasons, as well as some new celebrity guests.

Rylan and Linda

Is Laurence Fox on Gogglebox 2022?

Actor and right wing political activist Laurence Fox, who founded the populist Reclaim Party in 2020, appeared on Gogglebox alongside his cousin and fellow actor, Emilia Fox, in 2019.

However, he has not been back on the show since, saying that he was worried about getting ‘grief’ for appearing on the show and that he would be relaxed during filming.

Although Fox said that Channel 4 had previously asked him to return to the show, he will not be appearing in season four, nor will Emilia Fox.

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox 2022?

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James

Actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen has been on Celebrity Gogglebox since the first season.

She will be joined by her Blue singer Duncan James following her split from commodities trader Eddie Boxshall who had previously appeared alongside her on the programme.

Nick and Liv Grimshaw

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv have also starred in the show since its first season.

Nick hosts a number of shows on BBC Radio 1 and has also guest presented The One Show and appeared as a judge on season 12 of The X Factor.

Rylan and Linda Clark

Rylan came to fame on season nine of The X Factor and has since had a successful career as a presenter, working on This Morning, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, and The One Show.

Rylan will be joined on his sofa by his mum, Linda.

Shaun Ryder and Bez

The Happy Mondays and Black Grape band members have had a long career in entertainment, with Shaun going on to come second in season 10 of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Bez came back into the public consciousness in lockdown in 2021 when started his Buzzin’ with Bez fitness videos on YouTube.

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aléshé

Mo is a comedian known primarily for his role as co-host of The Big Narstie Show and The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Babatunde is Mo’s friend and a fellow comedian who has toured the UK with his standup shows and won the Amused Moose National New Comic Award in 2019.

Gyles Brandreth and Dame Joanna Lumley

Gyles was a Conservative MP in the 1990s under John Major, and since leaving office has appeared on several UK panel shows and been on Coundown’s dictionary corner more than 300 times.

He is joined by actress and former model Joanna Lumley who is most recognisable for her role as Patsy Stone in the sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher

Micah is a former defender who played for Manchester City for ten years and Aston Villa for five - he is now a football pundit for Sky Sport and BBC Sport.

Jamie played as a defender who played for Liverpool throughout his career from 1988-2013, making over 500 appearances in his senior career. He joined Sky Sports as a commentator and pundit in 2013.

Martin and Roman Kemp

Martin Kemp is an actor and musician known for being the bassist in Spandau Ballet alongside his guitarist brother Gary. Martin also appeared as villain Steve Owen in EastEnders from 1998-2002.

Martin’s son Roman is a radio presenter who has been on Capital Breakfast since 2017. In 2019 he took third place in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Mel C and Paul O’Neill

Mel C is best known as a member of the pop group Spice Girls, in which she was known as Sporty Spice - the band’s released hit songs including Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, and 2 Become 1.

Mel’s brother, Paul is a racing driver and coach for Britcar class champion Tim Docker.

Paul Sinha and Oliver Levy

Paul is known for his role as The Sinnerman in ITV quiz show The Chase, and is also a comedian who took part in season eight of Taskmaster, coming in last place.

Paul will be joined on the show by his husband Oliver - the pair married in 2019.

When is the Gogglebox season 4 release date?

Season four of Gogglebox will begin airing on Channel 4 on 10 June at 9pm.

There are eight episodes in the season and they will air at the same time weekly.