The Baggs family were scouted for the Channel 4 show after producers saw son Joe’s TikTok page

Gogglebox stars the Baggs family have confirmed they are leaving the hit show after three seasons.

The family of four, who hail from Essex, made their first appearance on the Channel 4 series back in 2020 and made an instant connection with fans.

In a joint statement on son Joe’s Instagram page they explained they were leaving the show as they could not commit to filming another series.

The family got scouted for the popular reality show due to son Joe’s entertaining prank videos on the social media platform TikTok.

Here’s everything you need to know about why the Baggs family are leaving and what their fellow cast members have to say.

What is Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is a TV show that films everyday families watching and commenting on TV shows.

It first aired on Channel 4 in 2013 and is currently in its 19th season.

The series was originally narrated by Caroline Aherne, but since 2016 it has been narrated by Craig Cash.

In 2022 Googlebox won the BAFTA award for best Reality & Constructed Factual Programme.

Who are the Baggs family on Gogglebox?

The Baggs family are a family of four from Great Dunmow in Essex made up of: dad Terry, mum Lisa and sons Joe and George.

There is a third son called Danny, but he does not appear on the show.

The family were recruited to join the cast of Gogglebox after producers saw Joe’s TikTok.

The 25-year-old who works in recruitment has a million followers on the platform and his funny videos and the pranks he played on his mother is what led to the family being offered a stint on the series.

They have had some hilarious moments, including in April 2022, when youngest son George confessed he thought butter came straight from a cow.

The reality star said: “I thought the milk came out and then the butter came out after the milk.”

The conversation then escalated to include other food products including tomatoes, which George thought grew in the ground and not on trees.

Why are the Baggs family leaving Gogglebox?

In a joint statement on Joe’s Instagram, the Baggs family explained that they were leaving the show to pursue future projects.

The family said: "After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.

“Thank you for all of your support whilst we have been on the show and over on TikTok. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!”

What have Gogglebox cast members said?

Following the announcement on Instagram, Gogglebox cast members and TikTok stars alike have been sharing their well wishes to the family.

Ellie Warner shared: “All the best to you guys.”

Warner returned to the show in May after taking time out after her partner Nat Eddleston suffered life threatening injuries after an accident in March.