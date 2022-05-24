Dan Walker has appeared to give his backing to Jon Kay as his replacement on the BBC Breakfast red sofa

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker is looking ahead to presenting Channel 5 News now that he has presented BBC Breakfast for the final time, but an offiical replacement for him still hasn’t been named.

It’s now been weeks since a video was first posted to the official Channel 5 Twitter page stating that Walker would be leaving the BBC and moving to Channel 5.

In the video, posted on Monday 4 April, Walker said: “I’m really excited, but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans, and I don’t think opportunities like this come around very often and I can’t wait.”

Fans and BBC colleagues, such as Sally Nugent , have been congratulated Walker on his new role since it was first announced, and many also been speculating about who will replace him on BBC Breakfast.

Here’s everything we know.

Who could replace Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast?

The BBC has not yet made an official announcement about who will be Dan Walker’s replacement.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have suggested that BBC presenter Jon Kay is the favourite to take over from Walker, and it seems that viewers would be happy with this choice.

Responding to Walker’s announcement tweet, one Twitter user said: “Hope Jon Kay gets your job as he and Sally are great together. Good luck Dan.”

One said: “Jon Kay, best man for the job by a country mile.”

Another tagged Jon on his official Twitter page and said: “The show goes on, @jonkay01 for replacement please!”

Another said: “I hope @jonkay01 takes over. He’s such a good journalist.”

Kay is not the only BBC presenter that people would like to see take up the post, however, as others have said they would like to see Ben Thompson in the job.

Also responding to Walker’s announcement tweet, another Twitter user said: “There is only one choice for a replacement in my mind @BBCBenThompson ”

Sending a tweet directly to Ben on his official Twitter page , one said: “You’re my number one!!! Please confirm that you’re taking over from Dan on Breakfast!!”

Another said: “I hope you become the new @BBCBreakfast presenter!”

Sending a tweet to Walker on his official Twitter page , one said: “Hope @BBCBenThompson is your replacement, him & @sallynugent will make a great team!”

Who is Jon Kay?

Jon Kay joined the Breakfast presenting team in 2010, and has always stepped in to host the show when the regular presenters are unavailable.

He is also a roving reporter for BBC news, but mainly covers news in Bristol.

He is the host of Fairy Meadow, about three-year-old Cheryl Grimmer who went missing in Australia 52 years ago. The podcast is currently the number one podcast on BBC Sounds and Apple.

One Twitter user said they would like to see Kay on the breakfast sofa but would miss seeing his news reports.

They said: “Absolutely go for it! Mixed feelings tho’ as it could mean less reporting from/for the South-west which being a Somersetshire(!) person, I would miss”.

Kay jokingly said on Twitter on Tuesday 5 April that his job application for Walker’s role was “completed”, tagging Walker in the post.

The post was in response to a video posted by Twitter page Accidental Partridge of Kay presenting.

The Twitter page is dedicated to highlighting when someone says something similar to, or acts like, Steve Coogan’s character Alan Partridge, especially a broadcaster.

Walker himself appeared to back Kay as his replacement on Twitter, shortly after he left the BBC Breakfast studios for the last time on Tuesday 17 May.

Responding to a tweet from Kay wishing him luck in his new job, Walker wrote “Thank you Jon. That’s so kind of you. P.S. If I had one, you’d get my vote.”

Who is Ben Thompson?

Ben Thompson began his BBC career in 2001 at Radio Wales in Cardiff.

He then became the business producer for the rolling news service BBC News 24 and the BBC’s international news channel, BBC World, and went on to join BBC Breakfast as a producer.

He later moved to New York to become the BBC’s North America Business Correspondent before returning to the UK to co-host Business Live, the BBC’s daily business programme broadcast around the world on the BBC News Channel and BBC World News.

He also hosts BBC Breakfast when the regular presenters are unavailable.

Thompson has not made any comments publicly about any possibility of taking over from Walker.

Who else is in the running to replace Dan Walker?

Kay and Thompson are not the only BBC presenters who Twitter users have said they would like to see replace Walker on the BBC Breakfast sofa.

Others have said that they would like to see BBC Breakfast sport presenter Mike Bushell or BBC Breakfast business presenter Nina Warhurst take up the post.

Each tweeted their congratulations to Walker, and users responded to their tweets.

Bushell posted on his official Twitter page : “Wow huge congratulations @mrdanwalker you’ll be greatly missed by your @BBCBreakfast family as you’re so brilliant as a broadcaster, egg man, friend, on and off the box, but it will be an exciting new challenge and chapter”.

In response, one Twitter user said: “A big loss Mike. You fancy a stint on the big red sofa?”

Warhurst posted on her official Twitter page: “Ohhhhhhhh I’ve loved working with @mrdanwalker & I loved working @5_News , so I wish them well & hope they’ll be very happy together ok so stop asking”.

In response, a Twitter user said: “All the best Dan, Nina you and Sally now.”

Another said: “Hope you get the call to a permanent slot on the sofa.”

Other names that are rumoured to be in the running to replace Walker include AJ Odudu , Laura Tobin, Jermaine Jenas and Matt Baker .

Is it possible to apply for the job?

Yes, it is possible to apply for the role.

The BBC Careers team posted a job advert on Twitter, looking for a replacement for Walker, on 10 May.

The tweet reads “BBC Breakfast has been a morning staple with viewers across the nation for over 20 years We are looking for our a new Chief Presenter to wake up the nation on our iconic red sofa.”