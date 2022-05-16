After announcing his departure in April, Dan Walker will officially say goodbye to the BBC Breakfast team on Tuesday 17 May

While a number of potential replacements have been named as Walker’s possible successor, one in particular has got the bookies talking.

This is what you need to know.

Has Dan Walker’s replacement been chosen?

Reports have pointed at Jon Kay to be Walker’s replacement on the BBC Breakfast couch - however, no official announcements from the BBC have been made yet.

Alex Apati, from Ladbrokes, told the Daily Star : “It’s looking increasingly likely that BBC chiefs have found Dan Walker’s replacement, and he’s no stranger to the Breakfast family, with Jon Kay pulling away from the chasing pack.”

Dan Walker at the The Sport Industry Awards 2022, at Evolution London (Photo: PA)

Apati added: “Gethin Jones was favourite to get the gig once upon a time but has seen his odds drift over the last few days, and it now looks as though it’s Kay’s role if he wants it.”

Other names that have cropped up in the running to replace Walker include Mike Bushell, AJ Odudu , Laura Tobin, Jermaine Jenas and Matt Baker .

Who is Jon Kay?

Kay is an English TV presenter and journalist, and will be a familiar face to BBC Breakfast fans as he is currently a regular presenter on the show, stepping in to cover for Walker and Charlie Stayt.

After graduating from the University of Exeter in 1992, Kay joined the BBC as a trainee local reporter, where he worked at local radio stations in locations like Newcastle and Suffolk. He later got a full time job at BBC Bristol.

Following his time working in local radio and regional TV in Bristol, Kay made the move to London to work as a political reporter and news correspondent.

Currently, Kay is a news correspondent for BBC News, and in 2014 reported from Portugal on the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Jon Kay will be familiar to BBC Breakfast viewers (Photo: Twitter/@jonkay01)

Talking about his job on his BBC profile , Kay has said: “Some of the reporting has been tough - like the repartraitions at Wootton Bassett, the murder of Jo Yeates and the Vanessa George child-abuse scandal.

“Hardly a month goes by without me being battered by gale-force winds or smothered in snow - but I also get to meet some amazing people and report on some fantastic things – like the Glastonbury Festival and an octogenarian sky-diver.”

Kay appeared as the BBC News at Six correspondent during the London Olympics in 2012, and as an election correspondent during the 2015 general election campaign - you might know him best as the interviewer behind the viral social media clip of a woman called Brenda from Bristol who, when asked about the upcoming general election, exclaimed: “You’re joking - not another one!”

Kay is married to fellow former journalist and BBC News correspondent Francesca Kasteliz. The two met in the Bristol newsroom in 1998 and have three children together.

With more than 25 years experience in the TV industry, Kasteliz is currently a performance coach for presenters, reporters, spokespeople and more.

Her profile on Bristol Creative Industries says: “Whether you’re a TV presenter, would-be TV talent, a reporter/correspondent, an expert in your field, a CEO or spokesperson for your organisation – I can help you fine-tune the skills you need to be the best you can be on-air.

When is Dan Walker leaving BBC Breakfast?

Walker is set to depart from the BBC Breakfast couch on Tuesday 17 May, 2022.

He revealed the date of his last show on Tuesday 3 May, in which he said: “You know you keep asking me when I’m going? Well, I can tell you now… officially.”

He also confirmed the date on Twitter, where he posted: “So… my final day on #bbcbreakfast will be 2 weeks today! (May 17th).

“It still feels a little surreal but @sallynugenttv has promised to bake me a goodbye tart. Thank you for all the kind comments. You’re all so lovely.”

Walker is leaving BBC Breakfast in order to take on the role as lead anchor of Channel 5 News.

Speaking about his decision to leave, Walker said: “I’m really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there.