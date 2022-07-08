Actor James Caan on the set of ‘Rollerball’ (Photo: John Downing/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

James Caan, who played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather movies, has passed away at the age of 82.

The American actor, who portrayed the brash on-screen son of Marlon Brando's character and was nominated for an Oscar for that role in 1973, died on Wednesday (6 July) night.

A statement on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of 6 July.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who was James Caan?

Caan, who was born in the Bronx, New York in March 1940, initially wanted to play American football, but while attending college, he developed an interest in acting.

His breakthrough performance was in The Godfather, which also earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor.

Other significant roles performed by the veteran actor include Brian Piccolo - a Chicago Bears football player who is suffering from terminal cancer - in the sports drama Brian's Song, for which he received an Emmy nod in 1972 for outstanding single performance by an actor in a leading role.

In 2003's family comedy Elf, Caan played Will Ferrell's fictional biological father Walter Hobbs. He also acted in the psychological thriller Misery, the action movie Thief, and the crime hit The Gambler.

Caan’s other film appearances include Mickey Blue Eyes, Bulletproof and Honeymoon In Vegas.

The actor was married four times – to Dee Jay Mattis, Sheila Ryan, Ingrid Hajek and most recently Linda Stokes.

Caan backed Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential contest, and described himself as being "ultra conservative."

What films were they in?

In The Godfather in 1972, James Caan played Sonny Corleone, the oldest son of mafia boss Vito Corelone, in his first famous performance.

He received his Oscar nomination for this role, which he later reprised in The Godfather Part II.

Following this, Caan made appearances in movies including Thief and A Bridge Too Far.

The actor gained notoriety for his performance opposite Kathy Bates in the 1990 version of the Stephen King novel Misery.

Caan continued to work throughout the 2000s, appearing in 2003 Dogville and the beloved Christmas movie, Elf.

British filmmaker Edgar Wright tweeted: “RIP to a genuine megawatt movie star, Mr Jimmy Caan, star of not just The Godfather, but also Thief, Misery, Freebie And The Bean, Slither, Rollerball, Bottle Rocket, Gardens Of Stone, The Way Of The Gun, Honeymoon In Vegas, Elf & many more.”

How did he die?

The cause of Caan’s death has not been determined as of yet.

His family posted a statement from his official Twitter account to inform others of his tragic passing.