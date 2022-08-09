The search comes after 15 boxes of classified documents were uncovered at Donald Trump’s Florida home earlier this year

Former US President Donald Trump has had his Mar-a-Lago estate searched by the FBI as part of an investigation into how classified records from the White House ended up at his residence in Florida.

It comes at the same time that newly released photographs claim to show two occasions in which Trump allegedly flushed documents down the toilet, breaching the Presidential Records Act.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has long been known that Trump repeatedly destroyed documents, with the Washington Post stating earlier this year that he routinely “tore up briefings and schedules, articles and letters, memos both sensitive and mundane”.

This is everything you need to know.

Why has his Mar-a-Lago estate been searched by the FBI?

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI as part of an ongoing investigation into how classified records from the White House ended up in his Florida residence.

Disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, the former US President said that agents opened up a safe at his home, and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct”.

A police car is seen outside former US President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022 (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier in 2022.

A statement from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from February said: “In mid-January 2022, NARA arranged for the transport from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes that contained Presidential records, following discussions with President Trump’s representatives in 2021.

“Former President Trump’s representatives have informed NARA that they are continuing to search for additional Presidential records that belong to the National Archives.

“As required by the Presidential Records Act (PRA), these records should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The National Archives said Trump should have turned over that material upon leaving office and it asked the Justice Department to investigate.

There are multiple federal laws governing the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including statutes that make it a crime to remove such material and retain it at an unauthorised location.

Did Donald Trump flush documents?

The FBI raid comes at the same time that alleged proof of Trump flushing torn up documents down the toilet surfaced on Twitter.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times journalist and Trump White House correspondent, who is set to release her book about Trump, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, in October, reported in February of this year that Trump would repeatedly flush his ripped up notes down the toilet.

On Monday (8 August), Haberman shared on Twitter an article published by Axios that appeared to show evidence of her claim - specifically, it included two pictures of a toilet that showed torn up handwritten notes in the water of the bowl.

Haberman issued the pictures to Axios as part of the promotional coverage for her upcoming book.

In a thread of tweets, she wrote: “NEW IN AXIOS: Trump denied flushing documents as president, as I learned during reporting last year for CONFIDENCE MAN. A Trump White House source recently provided PHOTOS of paper with Trump’s handwriting in two different toilets via @mikeallen

“On the left is a White House toilet, the word “qualified” and a capital I visible. On the left, a toilet from a Trump trip overseas.

“Under the presidential records act, documents generated by and sent to presidents are to be preserved by the office. Trump’s habit of ripping paper that had to be taped back up was known; his habit of discarding them was not.”

Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times)

In a short statement made to Axios, Haberman said: “That Mr Trump was discarding documents this way was not widely known within the West Wing, but some aides were aware of the habit, which he engaged in repeatedly.”

She added: “It was an extension of Trump’s long-term habit of ripping up documents that were supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act.”

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesperson, dismissed the images, telling Axios: “You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan.”

He added: “We know… there’s enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class - a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it’s anti-Trump.”

During an appearance on CNN, Haberman said: “People are going to make all kinds of jokes about toilets and so forth. It would still be a story if it was a fireplace.

“And the point is about the destruction of records which are supposed to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act, which is a Watergate-era creation.”

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Haberman continued: “We knew that Trump had a habit of ripping up paper and that people had to tape it back together.

“And so what was happening was White House residence staff were finding pipes were clogged with paper that they believed he had flushed… I’d had additional reporting afterwards from people confirming that Trump had indeed done this and that it happened on at least two foreign trips and in the White House throughout his presidency.”

Has Trump been accused of breaching the Presidential Records Act before?

This isn’t the first time that Trump has been accused of destroying or tearing up documents legally required to be preserved by the Presidential Records Act.

Earlier this year, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that Trump would sometimes “chew” on ripped up documents.

Speaking to MSNBC, Newman said that Trump “loved to tear up those documents”.

Omarosa Manigault Newman prepares for the special election program, AMERICA DECIDES, on Sunday, November 1 in Washington D.C. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Sky News)

She said: “After Michael Cohen left the office and I walked into the Oval, Donal, in my view, was chewing what he had just just torn up.

“It was very bizarre because he is a germaphobe, he never puts paper in his mouth.”

Newman also added: “His habit of tearing things up… my heart truly goes out to the people responsible for going in the trash bins [and] recovering these things.”

On one occasion, Trump asked if anyone wanted to put a copy of a speech he had just delivered for auction on eBay.

In other incidents, Trump would also task his aides with carrying boxes of unread memos, articles and tweet drafts on board the presidential aircraft so that he could review them before tearing them up.

A former senior Trump administration official said that a deputy from the Office of Staff Secretary would go into a room to retrieve items from the bin and Trump’s desk after he had left.

Donald Trump speaks at a rally on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Back in 2018, a profile was run by Politico on two staffers who were given the responsibility of taping Trump’s records back together after he had torn them up.

A statement from NARA also said: “Some of the Trump presidential records received by the National Archives and Records Administration included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump.

“As has been reported in the press since 2018, White House records management officials during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records.