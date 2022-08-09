The rapper couldn’t resist taking one more dig at Pete Davidson following the news of his breakup with Kim Kardashian

While West became known for his relentless bullying of Davidson over the course of his relationship with Kardashian, the rapper couldn’t help but celebrate news of their split with a post on social media.

When did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?

It was reported on 5 August that Kardashian and Davidson had broken up after nine months of dating.

A source told E! that while the two still have “a lot of love and respect for each other”, managing a long distance relationship and their respective demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”.

Davidson has been spending his time recently in Australia working on the film Wizards! while Kardashian has remained in the US.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Other sources also told Page Six that their age difference was also a factor in their decision to split.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment,” they said.

The source added: “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants to fly her to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

What did Kanye West say on Instagram?

On Monday (8 August), West celebrated the news of Davidson and Kardashian’s split by posting a mockup of a fake front page of the New York Times that read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

Skete is the name that West has used to refer to Davidson, refusing to use the comedian’s real first name of Pete.

Kanye West posted the fake front page on his Instagram account (Photo: Instagram/@ye)

West bullied Davidson relentlessly online throughout the course of his and Kardashian’s nine month long romance, posting repeatedly about him on Instagram.

He has made a number of references to Davidson in the lyrics to his song, including in Eazy, where West raps: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

In the music video for Eazy, claymation version of West is depicted kidnapping, burying alive and beheading a character that strongly resembles Davidson.

Featuring on Fivio Foreign’s single City of God, West references Davidson again with a lyric about SNL, of which Davidson is famously a cast member.

“This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL, when I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” West says.

The Instagram post from West didn’t just attack Davidson, but also called out his former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi.

In the smaller text below the headline, the front page added: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Kid Cudi and Kanye West perform during VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music at VEVO Power Station on March 19, 2011 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for VEVO)

The sentence about Cudi refers to an incident that occured on 22 July when the rapper cut his set at the Rolling Loud Festival short after he was hit by water bottles thrown by members of the audience.

West and Cudi had a public falling out earlier this year, after West said that Cudi would no longer be making an appearance on his album Donda 2 because he was friends with Davidson.

West made the statement in a handwritten note that he posted on Instagram, to which Cudi responded to the post in the comments: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

Why did he delete the post?

As is now standard for West’s Instagram posts, especially those regarding Davidson, the post has since been deleted.

According to a source speaking to the Daily Mail , Kardashian “demanded” that West remove the post on Instagram, stating that she wouldn’t “stand for this type of behaviour from him”.

US rapper Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

They said: “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.

“She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.

“She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children.