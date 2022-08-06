Keeping up with the Kardashian star has split with Saturday Night Live comedian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly split up after nine months of dating.

The Hollywood power couple – colloquially known as “Kete” - have broken up, according to US media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes four months after they made their official red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May.

Here is all you need to know:

What has been said about the break-up?

The couple have ended the relationship on amicable terms, according to US media outlets.

Neither Kim or Pete have made public statements about the break-up as of yet.

When did they start dating?

The couple sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Kardashian, 41, confirmed their relationship in March in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The couple made their official red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in May of this year.

The appearance came after four months of dating.

Kim Kardashian said she was 'so honoured' to wear the historic gown once worn by Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala in the US (Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Pete Davidson feature in The Kardashians?

Details of the romance were shared in the Disney+ series The Kardashians, which concluded in June.

Although Davidson did not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will found out how the couple met among other intimate details.

How did Kanye West react to the relationship?

Kim Kardashian married rap superstar Kanye West in 2014.

The couple split in 2021 and the divorce was finalised in 2022.

The relationship has caused tension with West, who made a string of online attacks against Davidson and released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.

The couple had married in 2014 and share four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Pete Davidson, 28, is a comedian and actor.

He is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live.

Davidson joined the cast in 2014 and has appeared in eight seasons. His own personality often outshone the characters he played.

His comic commentaries as himself on “Weekend Update” were often his most viral moments.

And he was as well-known for his life offscreen – dating Ariana Grande and then Kim Kardashian – as on.

It was announced earlier this year that he would be departing from Saturday Night Live.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson said during the show.

“I appreciate SNL for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with the memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you.”