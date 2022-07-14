The couple have been in an on again off again relationship since 2016

Reality star Khloe Kardashian is preparing to welcome her second child into the world with on again off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The news of another child comes after the 31-year-old basketball player repeatedly cheated on Kardashian throughout their relationship, even fathering a baby with another woman which was proven via paternity test.

Is Khloe Kardashian pregnant?

Kardashian is not pregnant - her second child will instead be brought into the world by a surrogate.

A representative for Kardashian told People that their second child is due to be delivered via surrogate, and was conceived in November.

They said: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.

Khloe Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to sources speaking to TMZ , the birth could happen any day now, with one source stating that the baby may have already been born in the past day or two. No official confirmation from Kardashian or Thompson has been made.

How many children do they have?

Kardashian and Thompson share one child together, their daughter True Thompson, whom Kardashian gave birth to on 12 April 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True (Photo: Instagram/@realtristan13)

Their daughter’s birth was mired in controversy as it came about after it was discovered that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian whilst she was pregnant.

While Kardashian only has the one daughter with Thompson, Thompson has children from other relationships.

In December 2016, his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to his first child, a boy named Prince.

Tristan Thompson and his son Prince (Photo: Instagram/@realtristan13)

In December 2021, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian again when in June earlier that year, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against him which showed that he was the father of her son.

He had previously denied being the child’s father, who was born on 1 December.

Following the results of the paternity test, Thompson wrote on his Instagram story: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

Maralee Nichols gave birth in December 2021 (Photo: Instagram/@maraleenichols)

“I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

Looking at the timeline of the pregnancy, it appears that Kardashian and Thompson made the decision to have their second child together before their most recent breakup.

A source told People that despite the two expecting another baby, they are not back together and that they “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters”.

The couple are not back together (Photo: Instagram/@realtristan13)

They added: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

The baby from December that the source is referring to is that of the child he had with Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship over the years.

The pair first started dating back in 2016, with Kardashian later revealing that they had met through a mutual friend who brought Thompson to a group dinner in hopes that the two would hit it off.

Khloe Kardashian speaks onstage at Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event at Nordstrom at the Grove on October 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

They went Instagram official in October of that year when Kardashian shared a picture of her and Thompson dressed up as Marvel superheroes Storm and Black Panther for Halloween.

Malika Haqq, a friend of Kardashian, also told People that their relationship was off to a good start.

Haqq said: “He’s really nice to her. He’s the coolest guy in the world - and you know, Khloe’s always loved basketball.”

In December 2016 when Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, gave birth to his first child, reports started circulating that he and Kardashian began their relationship when Thompson was still Craig, and that’s what caused their breakup.

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to play against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA game at the Air Canada Centre on February 26, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Photoby Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

In court documents obtained by Radar Online , Craig claimed that Thompson and Kardashian’s infidelities resulted in “high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications”.

Kardashian denied the accusations that Thompson cheated on Craig with her, writing on Twitter that he “never left ANYONE for me”.

In January 2017, Kardashian wrote a glowing blog post about their relationship, stating that “when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy” and that she liked that her relationship with Thompson was “very normal”.

In April that year she told Evening Standard that she and Thompson had spoken about starting a family together.

She said: “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.

“I definitely want to be a mum. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, “the clock is ticking”. I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Khloe Kardashian attends Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In September 2017 it was reported by several sources that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their first child together, but the two didn’t confirm the news until December.

The following year, in April 2018, a number of videos of Thompson appearing to cheat on Kardashian were released. Days prior to her due date, outlets like the Daily Mail and TMZ published videos that showed Thompson kissing other women.

On 12 April 2018, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, with Thompson present in the delivery room despite reports of his infidelity.

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up prior to Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

At the time she wrote on Twitter: “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can.”

In June that year, Kardashian tweeted that she and Thompson were “rebuilding” their relationship.

Following reports of their relationship breaking down, the Daily Mail published in February 2019 that the two had officially broken up. That same month, TMZ wrote that Thompson had kissed Jordyn Woods during a party at his home - Woods is the best friend of Kylie Jenner, Kardashian’s sister.

Woods later talked about the kiss the following month on an episode of the Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. She said that they only shared a quick kiss as she was leaving his house.

Jordyn Woods attends BET+ And Footage Film’s “Sacrifice” Premiere Event at Landmark Theatre on December 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

After the episode aired, Kardashian tweeted: “You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

She then later wrote: “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He had been addressing this situation PRIVATELY.”

In April 2019, Kardashian and Thompson co-hosted True’s first birthday, although they were no longer together and, according to People, “had very little interaction” during the event.

In an episode of the Divorce Sucks! podcast, Kardashian explained why she invited Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian watches an NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

She said: “ I know that [True is] going to want to look back at all her childhood memories and I know that her dad is a great person and loves her and cares about her, and I wanted him to be there.”

In July 2020, a source told People that the two were reportedly giving the relationship another go.

They said that Thompson was “working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True” and that they had been acting “like they were back together” at her second birthday party at the end of June.

In August, more sources claimed that they were back together, with one source stating that they had been self isolating together during the pandemic in order to co-parent True as a family.