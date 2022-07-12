While a number of Graham Norton’s previous relationships have been in the public eye, he has remained much more private about his current partner

Graham Norton reportedly married his partner over the weekend at Bantry House in West Cork, Ireland , which is near where Norton grew up.

Bantry House is a historic house with gardens situated in Bantry, County Cork, Ireland, and was originally built in 1710.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Graham Norton’s partner?

While some of Norton’s previous partners have been known publicly, the identity of his current partner has never been revealed.

In the past, Norton dated former RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kristian Seeber, who performs as a drag queen under the name Tina Burner.

The pair were together one and off in the early to mid noughties in what Norton has described as a “whirlwind romance”. In his 2014 memoir, The Life and Loves of a He Devil, Norton said that he met Seeber at New York’s Barracuda bar.

Graham Norton (R) and Kristian Seeber arrive at the 10th Anniversary National Television Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2004 in London (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

He wrote that while he was taken by Seeber, who was “tall and broad-shouldered with an easy smile that took up half his face”, his friends were less impressed. If Seeber “were to be judged solely on his behaviour, then I concede he was not great boyfriend material”, Norton wrote.

He added: “What they couldn’t see was the special spark that fires within him: when he decides to shine his light on you, it makes you feel as special as he is.”

All in all, their relationship lasted six months and, by Norton’s account, “was a disaster”.

Graham Norton and Kristain Seeber at the London Premiere and Press Night for the new stage musical adaptation of “Mary Poppins” at the Prince Edward Theatre on December 15, 2004 in London. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

When they broke up, Norton wrote that he found “some comfort in the fact that a man in his mid-forties could still feel such heartache”.

Following his relationship with Seeber, Norton dated Trevor Patterson for two years before they split up in 2013, and then he again broke up with his next partner, Andrew Smith, in 2015.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror in 2015, Norton said that his job in the public eye always ended up “putting a strain on the relationship”.

When did he get married?

Norton and his mystery partner reportedly got married at a lavish wedding ceremony in the TV presenter’s native West Cork, with over 100 guests attending the event held at Bantry House on Saturday (9 July).

According to the Irish Examiner , Norton and his partner returned to his holiday home in Ahakista on Sunday (10 July), where the party continued inside marquees situated by the waterfront.

Attendees at the wedding were treated to a performance by Scottish singer Lulu, a DJ set by drag queen Panti Bliss and a dance routine by the Riverdance troupe.

Host Graham Norton in the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Irish Examiner notes that it is possible that Norton and his partner were already legally married prior to the festivities over the weekend, with the celebrations actually a blessing ceremony instead of a wedding ceremony.

The publication states that it is understood that a blessing was conferred in Bantry House by a local rector.

A local resident told Cork Beo : “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event, it was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that it was to do with his marriage.

“We were hearing all sorts of names, Lady Gaga, Elton John was supposed to be singing, we’ve not seen any of them but there’s been a big buzz around Bantry.