The UK city chosen to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be selected in a ‘two-stage process’

The shortlist of potential host cities for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK has been revealed.

The news comes as a UK-based think tank and charity called for Ukrainian refugees and their UK host families to be given “priority tickets” to Eurovision 2023.

The contest is usually held in the previous year’s winners’ nation, and as Ukraine triumphed at 2022’s event, it was thought Eurovision 2023 would be held there.

But the ongoing war with Russia has made plans to host the contest untenable, and as such, the UK - who came in second - will take up duties.

But where in Britain could the contest eventually be held?

Here is everything you need to know.

Where could Eurovision 2023 be held?

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield have made the shortlist of potential host cities for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK.

Scott Mills joined Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce the news.

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

(Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

The host city is expected to be announced by the autumn.

How will the host city be decided?

The UK city chosen to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be selected in a “two-stage process” against requirements that assess the city’s “capacity and capability”, the BBC has said.

Once all the applications have been received a process will take place whereby cities will be shortlisted “based on their ability to meet the requirements and their responses around capability and experience”.

Detailing the requirements the host city must meet in order to be considered, the BBC said: “The final decision on selecting the host city will be based on a city or region’s capacity and capability in meeting the BBC’s and the EBU’s requirements, as well as availability of resources and general experience in hosting a large and complex event such as the Eurovision Song Contest.

“For example, last year the EBU’s host city criteria was based on providing a venue able to accommodate at least 10,000 spectators (as well as a press centre), that should be within easy reach of an international airport and with ample hotel accommodation.”

The broadcaster also said it may “consult” the UK Government on the decision, but the host city will ultimately be decided upon by the BBC and the EBU.

Why is Eurovision being held in the UK?

Eurovision Song Contest organisers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have previously decided the event cannot be held in the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year’s competition in Turin, Italy.

The UK was given the chance to host Eurovision for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

When is Eurovision 23?

Eurovision 2023 will be held in May, although the exact dates have not been announced yet.