Ukraine was the winner of this year’s Eurovision Contest with its entry from Kalush Orchestra

The UK will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC have said.

It comes after it was concluded next year’s contest could not be held in Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had previously said in a statement that it had conducted a “full assessment and feasibility study”.

Ukraine’s entry from Kalush Orchestra, Stefania, won this year’s contest - and usually, the winning country hosts the following year.

The UK took second place with Sam Ryder’s Spaceman.

Will Eurovision 2023 be held in the UK?

In a statement the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC.

A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

“The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

After it was announced the UK will host Eurovision in 2023, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity.

“Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest.

“I’m just sorry that due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be.

“As hosts, the UK will honour the competition’s spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity.”

Martin Osterdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.

“Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

What has Ukraine said?

In this year’s contest the UK’s Sam Ryder topped the jury vote in Turin but Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra went on to win overall after a symbolic show of public support which saw them soar to first place with 631 points.

They had been the frontrunners since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine joined the international contest in 2003 and its three wins make it one of the most successful of the newer competitor countries – having also triumphed in 2004 and 2016.

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine.

“We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

Which UK cities could host Eurovision?

It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK – more than any other country.

The UK has hosted the contest in London four times (1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977), and once each in Edinburgh (1972), Brighton (1974) and Harrogate (1982).

It last hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 in Birmingham following Katrina And The Waves’ victory in Dublin with Love Shine A Light.

Cities including Glasgow and Manchester have already expressed an interest in hosting the contest, which will require a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links for the competing countries and their delegations.

There has been speculation that Glasgow’s OVO Hydro could be the venue and it is certainly among the favourite’s with the bookies. Scotland’s First Minister previously took to social media to back the city as the place to host and said the Scottish Government would be “happy to discuss” hosting arrangements with the BBC, EBU and Glasgow CIty Council.

William Hill had given Glasgow odds of 5/6 of hosting the contest, with Manchester at 6/4 and London 5/1.

Birmingham has odds of 13/2, while Aberdeen and Belfast are both 20/1.

Announcing London’s intention to bid to host Eurovision, mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter: “It’s very disappointing for Ukraine that they will be unable to host Eurovision next year.

“London is ready and willing to step in. We would be honoured to put on a contest that celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain.”

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, said the city would be applying to host Eurovision in 2023.

She tweeted: “Manchester will be bidding to host @Eurovision @bbceurovision. A world class music city, brilliant venues, experience in hosting major events, and of course one of the UK’s largest Ukrainian populations – we are confident we will make it a #eurovision to remember. More to follow.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield City Council has told Eurovision organisers the city would “love” to hold the contest after the EBU and BBC confirmed the UK will host in place of Ukraine.

“We’ve told Eurovision we’d love to host… watch this space,” Sheffield City Council tweeted.

When will the bidding process start?

The BBC has confirmed that the process to select the host city for the 2023 contest will begin this week.

It will manage the bidding along with the EBU and expects it to be completed by the autumn.

The BBC said relevant information for prospective hosts will be issued shortly and host cities wanting information packs should make contact via an allocated email address.

When will Eurovision 2023 take place?

The exact date has not been announced yet but the contest usually takes place in May.

The 2022 final took place on 14 May.

How can I get tickets for Eurovision?

Usually tickets go on sale early the same year or late the year before the contest.

It is expected the tickets for Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to go on sale late 2022.