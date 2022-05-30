The money raised by the hip-hop group will go towards buying drones for the Ukrainian army

They won the contest after securing the public vote with their song Stefania, leaving the UK’s Sam Ryder with a respectable second place in Turin Italy.

It was reported by Reuters that the crystal trophy was auctioned off on Facebook, by the Ukrainian TV presenter Serhiy Prytula on 29 May.

The hip-hop group have reportedly raised more than £700,000, which the group say will go towards purchasing a drone system for Ukraine’s armed forces

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kalush Orchestra and who could have bought their award.

Who won Eurovision 2022?

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision 2022.

Eurovision winners Ukraine have reportedly sold their trophy in a Facebook auction to raise funds for the war in Ukraine (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The hip-hop group took home the prize with their song Stefania, winning the public vote by 150 points.

The song, which was originally dedicated to band member Oleh Psiuk’s mother, took on new meaning after the war in Ukraine.

One of the lyrics, which translates to “I‘ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed” is especially poignant.

Kalush Orchestra was not Ukraine’s original entry, coming second in the selection process.

Alina Pash was originally voted to represent the nation, however she pulled out after it emerged she had travelled to the Russian annexed region of Crimea in 2015.

The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in a respectable second place, ending the bad luck spree UK acts had faced since their last win in 1997.

Who is the Kalush Orchestra?

The Ukrainian hip-hop group formed in 2019.

Band members include: rapper Oleh Psiuk, multi-instrumentalist Ihor Didenchuk, dancer Vlad Kurochka, sopilka player Vitalii Duzhyk and vocalists Tymofii Muzychuk and Oleksandr Slobodianyk.

They mix rap with traditional Ukrainian folk music, for a unique sound that showcases Ukrainian culture and heritage with a modern twist.

Talking to Eurovision about their music, they said: “We’re showing off our roots, and we’re showing how to take something from the past and make it work for the present.

How much did the Eurovision award sell for?

It was confirmed that the crystal microphone award sold for $900,000 which equates to £712,000.

The hip-hop group sold the award in a charity auction on Facebook on 29 May.

The auction, which was presented by the Ukrainian TV personality Serhiy Prytula occurred alongside a charity performance from the group at Berlin’s Brandenburg gate.

What will Kalush Orchestra put the money towards?

According to Reuters News Agency, auction host Prytula said the money raised will go towards buying three PD-2 drones for the Ukrainian army.

Drones are used by both the Ukrainian and Russian armies as both weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Will Ukraine host Eurovision 2023?

There has been speculation regarding whether Ukraine will be able to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine named the winners of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest (Pic: Getty Images)

The Ukrainian hip-hop group has reiterated President Volodymr Zelensky’s position that it will take place in a “newly rebuilt” Ukraine.

Speaking on a Eurovision live stream after the event, group member Oleh Psiuk said: “If the president said it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.

“We’ll host Eurovision in a newly rebuilt and happy Ukraine,” adding that the contest would “bring some good news to Ukraine”.