From voting to how results are announced - here’s everythign you need to know about the Eurovision voting system

Eurovision fans are preapring to rank their favourite new performances and decide who they will be giving their douze points to as this year’s contest preapres to kick off.

The contest is nothing without fans voting for their favourites, and casual viewers will be dying to see if anyone performs the UK’s previous nil points feat from last year.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event, which is watched by around 180 million people each year, has seen changes to the voting and ranking system in recent years, with experts claiming that the new way makes the competition fairer.

But how exactly does it work - how can you vote in the contest? And how are votes calulated?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest voting system.

The voting system for Eurovision has changed over the years - here is how it works. (Credit: Getty Images)

How do you vote in Eurovision?

Televotes are key to the Eurovision Song Contest. These are votes made by the public watching from home.

Voting takes place in the both semi-finals as well as the grand final.

For all events, voting will open after all countries have performed and will remain open for around 15 minutes.

You can vote via phone or text message. There is an also option to vote through the Eurovision app and through the BBC Eurovision webpage.

Every country, regardless of whether they made it through to the final, can vote in the final, but not every country votes in both semi-finals.

The group known as the ‘Big Five’ - the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - are only able to vote in one semi-final which is assigned to them ahead of time.

For the 2022 edition, the UK will be voting in Semi-Final 2, which will take place on Thursday 12 May.

What are the rules for voting in Eurovision?

Voting is fairly simple in the Eurovision Song Contest, but there are a few rules you must follow.

Even if you live in the UK and Sam Ryder is your favourite this year, you cannot vote for your own country.

The BBC’s broadcast usually blocks out any voting numbers relevant to the UK so that you don’t make any mistakes.

The contest used to be purely voted on by a jury of panels, before televoting was introduced in 1997. (Credit: Getty Images)

What are Eurovision jury votes?

Not only performances voted on by the general public, by a panel of expert juries from each country also cast their vote on their favourites.

This was the only way winners were decided in the contest until televoting was introduced in 1997.

Each jury is made up of six experts who rank their favourite songs, allocating 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 12 points.

How are votes counted in the Eurovision Song Contest?

To arrive at the final results in Eurovision, the countries are ranked seperately - first by where they placed in the jury vote by each country and then are allocated a number of points depending on their share of the televote.

This has been the method of announcing the results since 2016.

Prior to this, the votes were combined and announced in one go.

Often there are big disparities between the juries favourite performances and the publics favourites, therefore experts argue that the new method of voting is fairer to the contestants.

When is the Eurovision final?

The grand final will take place at 8pm UK time on Saturday 14 May.