Editor's newsletter: Everything you need for your Eurovision viewing

Tell us about yourself in one sentence: "I'm a 30-something Londoner with a love of pasta, soul music and a news addiction that can't be cured."

Career highlight so far? "Having the opportunity to regularly broadcast on BBC Radio 2 was something I never dreamed of when I recorded myself reading out the newspaper on a cassette player as a child."

What do you hope to bring to NationalWorld's coverage? "Fair, honest and - most importantly - really clear reporting that helps make sense of what's happening at Westminster and how it affects us all."

Who is your hero - journalistic or otherwise? "The ex-Formula One driver Niki Lauda, sadly no longer with us, who became the very definition of triumphing over adversity."