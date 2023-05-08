Eurovision isn’t just the grand finale on Saturday 13 May – with the singing competition being hosted in the UK for the first time since 1997, there’s a whole wave of special programmes leading into the contest this year.
From special concerts commemorating Liverpool’s music history to documentaries about the history of Eurovision to the Semi-Finals themselves, there’s a whole week of Eurovision themed television to look forward to this week.
Here’s everything you need to know about the road to Eurovision on television, on both traditional channels and streaming services.
Eurovision Welcomes the World | Monday 8 May @ 6:30pm
BBC One kicks off its week of Eurovision coverage with a special welcome event live from Liverpool, hosted by Rylan and Sunetra Sarker. Ukraine’s Eurovision winner Jamala duets with Birdy on a Beatles classic, Ricky Tomlinson and Shirley Ballas pay tribute to Liverpool, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood perform together for the first time in 30 years.
Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide | Monday 8 May @ 9pm
Jason Manford and Liverpudlian singer/songwriter Chelcee Grimes explore the legacy of Eurovision, and try to explain why it’s as popular as it is. As Chelcee offers a behind the scenes look at Liverpool’s Eurovision preparations, Jason meets Sam Ryder, Mae Muller, and the UK’s 1997 winner Katrina Leskanich. They also travel to Sweden, Newcastle, and Manchester to chart the impact the contest has on people’s lives.
Semi-Final 1 | Tuesday 9 May @ 8pm
Live from Liverpool, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina host the first semi-final of Eurovision 2023. Fifteen different acts compete for a place in the grand final, featuring interval performances from Rebecca Ferguson, Alyosha, and Rita Ora.
Semi-Final 2 | Thursday 11 May @ 8pm
Again hosted by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina live from Liverpool, a further 16 acts compete for the remaining spots in the Eurovision finale. Mae Muller is also set to perform an exclusive preview of her performance ahead of the finale.
Everyone’s A Winner | Friday 12 May @ 7:30pm
Fleur East leads a panel of Eurovision superfans to count down the most successful Eurovision acts who didn’t actually win the big competition. Claire Sweeney, Tia Kofi, Scott Mills, and Duncan James are amongst the guests interviewed on the show.
Pointless Celebrities: Eurovision 2023 | Saturday 13 May @ 5:50pm
Eimear Quinn, Linda Martin, Dadi Freyr, Mans Zelmerlow, AJ Odudo, Richie Anderson, Antony Costa, and Jay Aston take part in a special celebrity edition of Pointless to commemorate the Eurovision song contest.
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final | Saturday 13 May @ 8pm
Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina host the 67th Eurovision Song contest, with commentary from Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton. Mae Muller performs her entry I Wrote A Song on behalf of the UK, and former Eurovision favourites Sam Ryder, Mahmood, Sonia, Netta, and Kalush Orchestra all perform iconic songs from Liverpool during the intervals.
The Big Eurovision Party | Friday 12 May @ 8:30pm
Edsilia Rombley – who represented the Netherlands at Eurovision in 1998 and 2007 – hosts a concert of previous Eurovision winners in Liverpool. The Kalush Orchestra, TIX, Stefania, Subwoolfer and more play, with Rylan taking viewers backstage to see the stars at work behind the scenes.
The A-Z of Eurovision | Friday 12 May @ 10:10pm
A comprehensive documentary charting Eurovision’s 64-year history, narrated by Rylan. What are the most memorable moments? What were Terry Wogan and Graham Norton’s best bits of commentary? And what will Rylan have chosen for the letter X?
Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga | Available Now
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in this comedy from the director of Wedding Crashers about Iceland’s Eurovision entry Fire Saga. Originally intended to tie in with Eurovision 2020, before it was cancelled due to Covid.
This Is Eurovision | Available to Rent or Buy
A documentary from Ryan Curtis Woodside that takes a behind the scenes look at the leadup to Vienna hosting Eurovision 2015.