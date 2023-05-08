BBC One

Eurovision Welcomes the World | Monday 8 May @ 6:30pm

BBC One kicks off its week of Eurovision coverage with a special welcome event live from Liverpool, hosted by Rylan and Sunetra Sarker. Ukraine’s Eurovision winner Jamala duets with Birdy on a Beatles classic, Ricky Tomlinson and Shirley Ballas pay tribute to Liverpool, and Frankie Goes to Hollywood perform together for the first time in 30 years.

Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide | Monday 8 May @ 9pm

Jason Manford and Liverpudlian singer/songwriter Chelcee Grimes explore the legacy of Eurovision, and try to explain why it’s as popular as it is. As Chelcee offers a behind the scenes look at Liverpool’s Eurovision preparations, Jason meets Sam Ryder, Mae Muller, and the UK’s 1997 winner Katrina Leskanich. They also travel to Sweden, Newcastle, and Manchester to chart the impact the contest has on people’s lives.

Semi-Final 1 | Tuesday 9 May @ 8pm

Live from Liverpool, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina host the first semi-final of Eurovision 2023. Fifteen different acts compete for a place in the grand final, featuring interval performances from Rebecca Ferguson, Alyosha, and Rita Ora.

Semi-Final 2 | Thursday 11 May @ 8pm

Again hosted by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina live from Liverpool, a further 16 acts compete for the remaining spots in the Eurovision finale. Mae Muller is also set to perform an exclusive preview of her performance ahead of the finale.

Everyone’s A Winner | Friday 12 May @ 7:30pm

Fleur East leads a panel of Eurovision superfans to count down the most successful Eurovision acts who didn’t actually win the big competition. Claire Sweeney, Tia Kofi, Scott Mills, and Duncan James are amongst the guests interviewed on the show.

Pointless Celebrities: Eurovision 2023 | Saturday 13 May @ 5:50pm

Eimear Quinn, Linda Martin, Dadi Freyr, Mans Zelmerlow, AJ Odudo, Richie Anderson, Antony Costa, and Jay Aston take part in a special celebrity edition of Pointless to commemorate the Eurovision song contest.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final | Saturday 13 May @ 8pm

Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina host the 67th Eurovision Song contest, with commentary from Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton. Mae Muller performs her entry I Wrote A Song on behalf of the UK, and former Eurovision favourites Sam Ryder, Mahmood, Sonia, Netta, and Kalush Orchestra all perform iconic songs from Liverpool during the intervals.