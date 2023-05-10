To gear up for the event in Liverpool this weekend, the Ukrainian Eurovision 2023 host Julia Sanina watched episode of The Graham Norton Show

She told the PA news agency: “The Eurovision Song Contest has become something more than the biggest entertainment music show last year and this year. It has come back to its own roots and aims which were uniting people in dark times and bringing the feeling of support to everyone.”

Sanina, who recently had the opportunity to meet the King and Queen in Liverpool, said that she had previously watched Norton's chat show in order to improve her English. Speaking about her co-hosts, she said: “They all are incredible, so talented and professional.” Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Julia Sanina?

Julia Sanina performing with The Hardkiss at a concert organised by Ukrainian foundation Childhood Without War to raise donations for Ukrainian children in Istanbul in October 2022 (Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Julia Sanina is indeed a Ukrainian singer and the frontwoman of Ukrainian alternative rock band The Hardkiss, which she co-founded in 2011 with guitarist Valeriy Bebko. The band quickly gained popularity in Ukraine with their unique blend of rock, pop and electronic music, with Sanina’s powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence contributing to the band’s success. They have released several albums and singles, and their music often features a mix of English and Ukrainian lyrics.

Sanina draws inspiration from various musical genres and artists, and she has in the past mentioned being influenced by artists such as Muse, Queen and Björk. Her live performances are often characterised by energy, theatricality and a strong connection with the audience.

Her musical journey began at a young age when she started singing and taking piano lessons. She later attended the Glière Music College, where she studied classical piano. Her passion for music led her to pursue a career in the industry. Sanina’s contributions to Ukrainian music have earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim, and she has been praised for her vocal range, expressive performances and ability to convey emotions through her music.

She is also known for her involvement in social and political causes, and has used her platform to raise awareness and advocate for various issues, including human rights, gender equality and environmental sustainability.

When can I watch Eurovision?

The remaining semi-final will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday 11 May, and the Eurovision grand final airs live on Saturday 13 May from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina, with commentary from Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton.