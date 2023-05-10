The comedian - famous for her characters like Nan and Lauren Cooper - will be the person to deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury

The BBC has announced that comedian Catherine Tate will be the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson at this weekend’s Song Contest.

The role means that Tate - famous for comedy characters like the un-”bovvered” teenager Lauren Cooper and closeted gay man Derek Faye - will be the person to deliver the results of the UK's National Jury live from the Liverpool Arena during the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s the first time that the UK spokesperson will make the National Jury results public live from the same venue where the competition is actually taking place in the UK.

AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves, and Lorraine Kelly - among many others - have all served as Eurovision spokespeople for the UK in the past.

Tate said: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

Catherine Tate will be the person to deliver the results of the UK’s National Jury live from Liverpool during the Grand Final (Photo: BBC)

Bafta award-winning actor Tate gained widespread recognition and acclaim for her work in comedy, particularly for her self-titled sketch comedy series, The Catherine Tate Show, which aired from 2004 to 2007. She created a range of memorable characters, often portraying individuals with distinct personalities and humorous quirks

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to her sketch comedy work, Tate has appeared in various other television shows, films and stage productions. Notably, she joined the cast of the long-running British science fiction series Doctor Who in 2006, playing the role of Donna Noble, the Doctor’s companion.

Throughout her career, Catherine Tate has received numerous awards and nominations for her contributions to comedy and acting, and continues to be recognised as a highly regarded and influential figure in British entertainment.

How can I watch the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final?

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Sanina, with commentary from Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton.

Advertisement