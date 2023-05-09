The Eurovision Song Contest has officially kicked off for the 2023 edition.
The party is well and truly underway in Liverpool after hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham welcomed Europe to the biggest event of the year. The first semi final has concluded and the first batch of acts have booked their place in Saturday's final.
But who has booked their place - and what countries are hoping to pick up the remaining place in the final?
Here's everything you need to know.
Who has qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final?
The show kicked off in Liverpool with Semi Final 1 on Tuesday evening (9 May). A total of 15 countries competed in the first hurdle to the Grand Final on Saturday evening.
Alongside the semi-finalist qualifiers, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have also been guaranteed a place as they are all 'Big 5' countries. Ukraine has also been guaranteed a place in the final as last year's winning country.
The qualifiers from Semi Final 1 are:
- Croatia
- Moldova
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Czechia
- Israel
- Portugal
- Sweden
- Serbia
- Norway
Who is competing in Semi Final 2?
There will be 16 more acts hoping to book their space in Saturday's Grand Final. A total of 10 acts from Semi Final 2 will join Semi Final 1's qualifiers and the 'Big 5' and Ukraine.
The countries taking part in Thursday's Semi Final are:
- Denmark
- Armenia
- Romania
- Estonia
- Belgium
- Cyprus
- Iceland
- Greece
- Poland
- Slovenia
- Georgia
- San Marino
- Austria
- Albania
- Lithuania
- Australia
When is Eurovision 2023?
The big grand final show will take place on Saturday 13 May. Follow our need-to-know guide to make sure you aren't missing a moment of Eurovision 2023.