The first batch of countries to book their place in Saturday's Eurovision grand final have been confirmed

The Eurovision Song Contest has officially kicked off for the 2023 edition.

The party is well and truly underway in Liverpool after hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham welcomed Europe to the biggest event of the year. The first semi final has concluded and the first batch of acts have booked their place in Saturday's final.

But who has booked their place - and what countries are hoping to pick up the remaining place in the final?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who has qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final?

The show kicked off in Liverpool with Semi Final 1 on Tuesday evening (9 May). A total of 15 countries competed in the first hurdle to the Grand Final on Saturday evening.

Alongside the semi-finalist qualifiers, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have also been guaranteed a place as they are all 'Big 5' countries. Ukraine has also been guaranteed a place in the final as last year's winning country.

The qualifiers from Semi Final 1 are:

Croatia

Moldova

Switzerland

Finland

Czechia

Israel

Portugal

Sweden

Serbia

Norway

Who is competing in Semi Final 2?

There will be 16 more acts hoping to book their space in Saturday's Grand Final. A total of 10 acts from Semi Final 2 will join Semi Final 1's qualifiers and the 'Big 5' and Ukraine.

The countries taking part in Thursday's Semi Final are:

Denmark

Armenia

Romania

Estonia

Belgium

Cyprus

Iceland

Greece

Poland

Slovenia

Georgia

San Marino

Austria

Albania

Lithuania

Australia

When is Eurovision 2023?

