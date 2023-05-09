For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse against E Jean Carroll
6 hours ago Woman dies after suffering gunshot wounds in Kent siege
10 hours ago West has unleashed ‘real war’ against Russia, claims Vladimir Putin
1 day ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
1 day ago Russia unleashes fresh series of deadly strikes on Ukraine cities
Explainer

Who is in the final of Eurovision 2023? List of finalists and Semi Final results in full

The first batch of countries to book their place in Saturday's Eurovision grand final have been confirmed

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
1 hour ago

The Eurovision Song Contest has officially kicked off for the 2023 edition.

The party is well and truly underway in Liverpool after hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham welcomed Europe to the biggest event of the year. The first semi final has concluded and the first batch of acts have booked their place in Saturday's final.

But who has booked their place - and what countries are hoping to pick up the remaining place in the final?

Most Popular

Here's everything you need to know.

Who has qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final?

The show kicked off in Liverpool with Semi Final 1 on Tuesday evening (9 May). A total of 15 countries competed in the first hurdle to the Grand Final on Saturday evening.

Alongside the semi-finalist qualifiers, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain have also been guaranteed a place as they are all 'Big 5' countries. Ukraine has also been guaranteed a place in the final as last year's winning country.

The qualifiers from Semi Final 1 are:

  • Croatia
  • Moldova
  • Switzerland
  • Finland
  • Czechia
  • Israel
  • Portugal
  • Sweden
  • Serbia
  • Norway

Who is competing in Semi Final 2?

There will be 16 more acts hoping to book their space in Saturday's Grand Final. A total of 10 acts from Semi Final 2 will join Semi Final 1's qualifiers and the 'Big 5' and Ukraine.

The countries taking part in Thursday's Semi Final are:

  • Denmark
  • Armenia
  • Romania
  • Estonia
  • Belgium
  • Cyprus
  • Iceland
  • Greece
  • Poland
  • Slovenia
  • Georgia
  • San Marino
  • Austria
  • Albania
  • Lithuania
  • Australia

When is Eurovision 2023?

The big grand final show will take place on Saturday 13 May. Follow our need-to-know guide to make sure you aren't missing a moment of Eurovision 2023.

Related topics:EurovisionBBC