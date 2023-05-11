Loreen is the bookies' favourite to win and could become only the second act to win Eurovision twice

The song contest will take place in Liverpool on Saturday (13 May). The UK is hosting the competition on behalf of 2022's winner Ukraine, which is unable to put the event on due to Russia's invasion of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britain's entry for 2023 is Mae Muller with her track I Wrote A Song and she will be looking to one better Sam Ryder, who finished in second place last year. However she will have her work cut out according to the bookies. She currently has odds of 55/1 to win, making her the 10th favourite.

Following the first semi-final, Sweden's entry Loreen has been installed as the favourite at 8/13. But who is the singer?

What is Loreen's real name and age?

The Swedish Eurovision entry performs under the stage name Loreen. It is not far from her real name which is Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui. Born in October 1983, the singer is 39 years old and kick started her career by appearing on Swedish Idol 2004.

Born to Moroccan Berber immigrant parents, Loreen was raised in a liberal Muslim household. During her time on Swedish Idol, she was originally known as Lorén Talhaoui and made it to week eight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She reappeared in the public eye in 2011 when she entered Melodifestivalen but failed to make it to the final in 2011 after a sing-off in the semi-final. Loreen entered the competition again a year later and went on to represent Sweden at Eurovision in 2012.

The Swedish pop superstar Loreen, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in Baku in 2012, is the early bookies favourite in Liverpool. She is at odds of 8/11 with Bet365 and 1/5 with Skybet and Paddy Power. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Is Loreen performing Tattoo at Eurovision Grand Final?

Sweden's entry for the song contest in Liverpool is Tattoo. Loreen performed the track during the first semi-final on Tuesday (9 May) but will she sing the same track at the Grand Final?

The answer is... yes! Loreen will perform Tattoo once again in Liverpool on Saturday (13 May). It was a song she co-wrote with Jimmy "Joker" Thörnfeldt, Jimmy Jansson, Moa Carlebecker, Peter Boström and Thomas G:son.

Loreen won her place as Sweden's Eurovision contestant by taking part in Melodifestivalen. The competition began on 4 February and she was named the winner in the final on 11 March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heats and semi-finals were decided by a public vote, while the final of Melodifestivalen was split between judges and fan vote. It was the fourth time that Loreen had entered the competition.

Has Loreen won Eurovision before?

The Swedish singer has pedigree in the song contest. She was picked to be Sweden's entry in 2012 and went on to win the competition with her song Euphoria.

It has remained one of the most popular Eurovision tracks in the years to follow. She has performed at Eurovision Song Contest's Greatest Hits in 2015.

Euphoria has over 200 million streams on Spotify and Tattoo has over 50 million streams on the same platform. If the bookies are correct and Loreen goes onto win Eurovision 2023 she would become only the second performer in history to win the song contest twice.

Advertisement

Advertisement