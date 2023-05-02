The UK's Eurovision 2023 entry Mae Muller does not rank too highly among the favourites to win the contest in Liverpool

It is not looking good for the UK to win on home soil as the bookmakers list their favourites to win Eurovision 2023 - Credit: Getty / Eurovision

Any hopes for Mae Muller to become the UK's sixth-ever winner have surely been dashed if the latest Eurovision 2023 odds are anything to go by. Bookmakers have forecast that the city of Liverpool should expect to be covered in the colours of blue and yellow, as Sweden's Loreen ranks highly among the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest once again.

The news comes after all the acts and songs were confirmed for the 37 participating countries. Fans of the competition will recognise Loreen, who took the world by storm when she won Eurovision 2012 with hit song Euphoria.

Filling in the shoes of last year's successful representative Sam Ryder, popular TikTok sensation Mae Muller will perform I Wrote A Song for the United Kingdom at the M&S Bank Arena when Eurovision gets underway in Liverpool from 9 May. In 2022, Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finished a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Yet despite it being Eurovision tradition that the winner would host the next iteration of the competion, Liverpool was awarded hosting rights by the BBC. This is due due to Vladimir Putin and Russia’s war with Ukraine, which meant that the honour had to be passed on.

Fans in their thousands are set to rush out to the sold-out semi-finals and Eurovision 2023 Grand Final - which is on 13 May - not even including the millions watching from the comfort of their own homes. Who will be the Eurovision 2023 winner by the time the curtains come down? Here is everything you must know.

Who are the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2023? Latest betting odds

Sweden, Tattoo by Loreen - 4/5

Finland, Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä - 5/2

France, Évidemment by La Zarra - 16/1

Spain, Eaea by Blanca Paloma - 16/1

Ukraine, Heart of Steel by TVORCHI - 16/1

Norway, Queen of Kings by Alessandra - 20/1

Austria, Who The Hell Is Edgar? by Teya & Salena - 33/1

Israel, Unicorn by Noa Kirel - 33/1

Italy, Due Vite by Marco Mengoni - 33/1

United Kingdom, ‘I Wrote A Song’ by Mae Muller - 66/1

*Note that these odds have been supplied by Sky Bet and are correct at the time of publication.

List of past winners of the Eurovision Song Contest

