Eurovision is returning to the UK for the first time since it was held in Birmingham in 1998

The final batch of tickets for next month’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will go on sale today.

A “limited number” of tickets to each of the nine live shows at ACC Liverpool which make up the competition will be released at midday (12pm) on Monday (24 April).

It comes after tickets for the grand final sold out in just over half an hour when they went on sale in March, while tickets to the remaining shows had disappeared by 1.32pm following a 12pm release, leaving thousands of fans disappointed.

About 6,000 people will be in the arena for each of the shows, but the vast majority of tickets have already been sold.

Mae Muller has been selected to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in May (Photo: Getty Images)

There are six preview shows and three live shows that fans can attend. The BBC previously said that tickets will only be sold through Ticketmaster UK “regardless of the country you are booking from”, with people encouraged to create an account in advance.

Prices for the international music event range from £30 to £380, depending on the type of show and seat being chosen.

Preview shows range from £30 to £280, live semi-finals tickets are priced between £90 to £290 and the live grand final tickets are priced from £160 to £380. Only tickets for one show at a time can be purchased by users.

Fans hoping to grab tickets for one of the previews and or live shows need to head to the Ticketmaster website from noon today.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place at Liverpool Arena from 9 to 13 May. The two semi-finals are held from 9 to 11 May, while the grand final will take place on 13 May.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC on 9 and 11 May with the grand final also being shown in cinemas in addition to the corporation’s airing.

The event is being held in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine. Ukrainian refugees living in the UK have also been able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Liverpool will host the Eurovision final on 13 May (Photo: Getty Images)

What if I don’t get Eurovision tickets?

Outside of the arena live shows, a two-week series of mostly free events will run around the same time as the song contest in Liverpool. The two-week long cultural festival, called EuroFest, will include free events and see collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine.

Commissions include The Blue And Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier, described as an outdoor, underwater sea disco with hundreds of performers, music and a huge glitterball jellyfish.

A Eurovision village will be put in place close to the M&S Bank Arena, which will serve as the official fan zone of the contest for thousands of people.