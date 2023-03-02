Eurovision is returning to the UK for the first time since Birmingham hosted it back in 1998 - and ticket details have now been announced.

Fans have been desperate to get their hands on tickets ever since Liverpool was selected as the host city for the 67th edition of Eurovision, following a tight bidding race with the city of Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK is hosting the 2023 contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine. Show organisers decided the event could not be held in Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The UK’s Sam Ryder finished runner-up in 2022 and fans are hoping to build on that performance this time around and win the whole thing in front of a home crowd. Eurovision 2023 is attracting widespread interest and excitement from music fans around the world but when does the event take place and when do tickets go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know.

When do tickets for Eurovision 2023 go on sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for nine live Eurovision shows will go on sale next week. Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows at the Liverpool ACC will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website from noon on Tuesday 7 March.

Interest in Eurovision tickets is expected to be high and the official website states that it is usually easiest to secure tickets for the Jury and Family shows than the live show.

How much do Eurovision tickets cost?

Tickets range from £30 to £290 for the semi-final shows and from £80 to £380 for the grand final shows. Eurovision fans need a Ticketmaster account before they can buy tickets – for one show at a time. They will be able to buy up to four tickets per purchase for the live shows and six for the preview performances.

Displaced Ukrainians living in the UK through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 3,000 tickets for Ukrainians who were forced to flee their home country when Russian troops invaded last February will be subsided by the Government. They will cost £20.

Outside the official Eurovision shows, there is a two-week cultural festival in Liverpool called EuroFest, which will include free events and see collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine.

Commissions include The Blue And Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier, described as an outdoor, underwater sea disco with hundreds of performers, music and a huge glitterball jellyfish.

When is Eurovision 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place at Liverpool Arena from Tuesday 9 May to Saturday 13 May. The venue holds a maximum capacity of around 11,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two semi-finals are held on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, while the grand final is scheduled for Saturday 13 May.

Music fans are treated to a total of nine different shows over the course of Eurovision week. These are:

First semi-final: Tuesday 9 May: Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon)

Live TV Show (Tuesday 9 evening); Jury Show (Monday 8 evening); Family Show (Tuesday 9 afternoon) Second semi-final: Thursday 11 May: Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening); Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon)

Live TV Show (Thursday 11 evening); Jury Show (Wednesday 10 evening); Family Show (Thursday 11 afternoon) Grand final: Saturday 13 May: Live TV Show (Saturday 13 evening); Jury Show (Friday 12 evening); Family Show (saturday 13 afternoon)

The Jury Show is a full run through the show that takes place the evening before the televised version. It’s when the international juries cast their votes for the contestants. Audiences can also witness a randomised version of the qualifier and points reveal as the presenters practise for different scenarios.

The Family Show is a full run through the show that takes place earlier in the day before the Live TV Show; it is the final rehearsal for the artists and crew. The show is more convenient for younger Eurovision fans. It also shows audiences a randomised version of the qualifier and points reveal.