As 2023’s edition of the Contest begins to take shape, when will we meet the UK’s entrant?

The theme for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Liverpool, has been revealed as "United By Music."

In addition to the tagline, the BBC also presented artwork and branding depicting hearts beating in unison in the hues of the UK and Ukrainian flags.

The BBC said the new slogan “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

Due to the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine was unable to host this year’s competition, despite winning the contest last year with Kalush Orchestra.

The UK assumed responsibility for organising the competition after finishing second with singer Sam Ryder. But who will represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? Here is everything you need to know.

Who will sing in the semi-finals?

Sam Ryder performing on stage during the Grand Final show of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 (Photo: Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images)

Ahead of the main event - the Eurovision finals - there will be two semi-final shows to determine which participating countries get to showcase their musical wares at the final.

These semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May. Before we get to those semi-finals though, we first have to go through the allocation ceremony, where it is determined which countries will perform in which semi-final.

The 31 semifinalists have been distributed among five pots (four pots of six, and one pot of seven countries) based on previous voting trends determined by the contest’s official televoting partner. The reason this pot system has been implemented is to decrease the likelihood of "bloc voting" and to raise the stakes in the semifinals.

The draw will be assisted by young people from a local Liverpool school and members of the Ukrainian community who have settled in Liverpool since the outbreak of the conflict.

It will take place on 31 January 2023 at 7pm at St George’s Hall in Liverpool. It will be broadcast live on BBC Two BBC iPlayer, and will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Rylan Clark.

The broadcast will also include the handover ceremony, in which the Mayor of 2022 host city Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, will hand over the official keys of the Eurovision Song Contest, known as the Insignia, to the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson.

Who is representing the UK at this year’s Contest?

At the time of writing, the entry representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has not yet been revealed.

For most years the public has been able to vote for who they want to see represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest. But thanks to poor returns, in recent years the successful candidate has been chosen internally by the BBC, in partnership with music industry experts and veterans.

Last year’s Sam Ryder was chosen in this manner, and after his huge success in the competition, it’s likely the BBC will continue to leave the decision in the hands of the music industry for a few more years to come.

Indeed, in September 2022, the BBC announced that it would be continuing its partnership with TaP Music - the global management and music publishing company behind some of the world’s most successful pop artists - for the 2023 contest.

That unfortunately means that we won’t get a handful of names from which to choose, and instead will have to wait until the winning entrant is announced by the BBC.

No time frame of when this announcement might come has been revealed. Last year, Ryder was revealed as having been chosen to represent the UK on 10 March, two months ahead of the final. It would be reasonable to expect a similar announcement schedule in 2023.

Is John Lydon representing the UK?

You may have heard the name of former Sex Pistol John Lydon pop up in recent weeks in relation to the Eurovision Song Contest. And as a Brit, you may have assumed the punk legend might be representing the UK come the Grand Final. But that’s not the case.

Instead, Lydon and his post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL) are hoping to become the representatives for Ireland with their new song ‘Hawaii’.

Described as a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease, the “pensive, personal yet universal love song” features lyrics about one of their happiest moments together during a trip to the US state.