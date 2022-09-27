Seven UK cities were on the shortlist to host the global singing contest on behalf of Ukraine

Excitement surrounding the UK hosting the ukraine-3735618"> Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is growing, with Glasgow or Liverpool set to host event.

The seven cities across the country on the shortlist have now been narrowed to two to welcome the contest to their top venue.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sam Ryder earned the UK second place in Eurovision 2022 - and the UK will now host Eurovision 2023.

Which city will host Eurovision 2023?

Now that the shortlist has been cut from seven cities to two, all attention will be on when the host city will be revealed.

Yet organisers are keeping their cards close to their chest for now, with a statement on the Eurovision website confirming: “Further discussions will now take place with officials from Glasgow and Liverpool and a final decision will be made within weeks.”

The final decision will be decided by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union.

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision 2023?

Ukraine’s entry from Kalush Orchestra , Stefania, won this year’s contest - and usually, the winning country hosts the following year.

It was decided by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), however, that next year’s contest could not be held in Ukraine due to the on-going war with Russia.

The UK took second place in Eurovision 2022 with Sam Ryder ’s Spaceman, and so it was decided in July that the UK would host the contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The BBC, which is the UK’s EBU member, will be holding the event on behalf of Ukraine’s national broadcaster UA:PBC.

Exact plans are still being drawn up, but it is thought that many of the contest’s elements will likely be run by Ukraine, including the hosts and entertainment.

Which UK cities were shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023?

There were seven cities on the shortlist to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. They were Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield.

There are strict criteria for Eurovision host cities, which includes having a venue that can hold at least 10,000 people, and access to an international airport.

From that list it has now been revealed either Glasgow or Liverpool will host the 2023 Eurovision.

Has the UK hosted the Eurovision song contest before?

Yes, the UK has hosted the Eurovision song contest previously. In 2023, it will be the ninth time the event has been held in the UK.

It was staged at Brighton Dome in 1974, London’s Wembley Arena in 1977, Harrogate’s international centre in 1982, and most recently Birmingham’s National Indoor Arena in 1998.

Can you get tickets to Eurovision 2023?

All information about tickets, including prices, availability and the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed host city and venue for the show.

All information about tickets, including prices, availability and the ticket provider, won't be decided until there is a confirmed host city and venue for the show.