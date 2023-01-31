The Eurovision 2023 semi-final allocation draw will be hosted by Rylan and AJ Odudu and broadcast live from this year’s host city Liverpool

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra stormed to victory at last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with 631 points, leagues ahead of second place Sam Ryder of the UK who took 466 points. As a result of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine, the UK will host this year’s contest on behalf of the embattled reigning champions.

Ahead of the semi-finals and final in May, a handover ceremony and semi-final allocation draw will be held to determine when each country will compete, and who they will be against. The top scorers from the semi-finals will go on to compete in the final alongside the countries that automatically qualify for the final.

When is the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw on TV?

The Eurovision draw and handover ceremony will be broadcast live from Liverpool on Tuesday 31 January on BBC Two from 7pm-7.30pm. You can also watch on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on catch up. Viewers in the UK and across Europe can watch the draw on the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

Who are the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw hosts?

X Factor star Rylan and presenter AJ Odudu will launch Eurovision 2023, hosting the live semi-final draw handover ceremony to this year’s host city Liverpool. DJ Scott Mills will also be on hand to share the best Eurovision moments from the years.

AJ Odudu and Rylan will host the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw

How does the Eurovision 2023 semi-final draw work?

The allocation draw will determine which semi-final participating countries will compete in - the first semi-final will take place Tuesday 9 May and the second will be on Thursday 11 May. The draw also determines whether each country will take part in the first or second half of their semi-final.

Six countries will not compete in the semi-finals and therefore not be included in the draw - they are host country the UK, reigning champion Ukraine, and the other four of the Big Five counties, (which also includes the UK) France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The Big Five refers to the competition’s five largest financial contributors.

These countries’ domestic audiences are able to vote in one of the semi-finals - before the allocation is made, each of these countries will be randomly allotted a semi-final to vote in.

There are 31 countries participating in the semi-finals and the have been separated into five pots ahead of the allocation in order to prevent neighbourly voting in the semi-finals.

Eurovision Song Contest 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra

The participating countries are:

Pot 1

Albania

Austria

Switzerland

Croatia

Serbia

Slovenia

Pot 2

Denmark

Australia

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Estonia

Pot 3

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Georgia

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Pot 4

Cyprus

Greece

Ireland

Malta

Portugal

San Marino

Pot 5

Belgium

Czech Republic

Netherlands

Moldova

Poland

Romania

Alongside the draw, the handover ceremony will see last year’s host city Turin pass the Host City insignia to the 2023 host Liverpool. Liverpool was chosen after putting forward a strong bid, beating Glasgow. The UK is hosting Eurovision on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, because Ukraine is unable to host due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

When is Eurovision 2023?