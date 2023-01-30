The Dundee festival was first planned for 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic

Some of the world’s biggest pop acts will perform at BBCRadio 1’s Big Weekend in 2023, with artists including Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 taking to the main stage.

In 2020 and 2021, Radio 1’s Big Weekend events took place online due to the Covid pandemic, but the festival returned to in-person festivities last year.

This year, it is heading to Camperdown Park on the north-western fringes of Dundee, where the event was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before it was cancelled. John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, described the festival as “an incredible opportunity” and a “showcase” for the city.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023?

The three-day event will set up shop at Dundee’s Camperdown Park from 26 - 28 May 2023.

By bringing some of the top UK and worldwide acts to towns and cities that might not otherwise host such a large-scale event, Radio 1’s Big Weekend events can significantly boost local economies. 80,000 music fans are expected to descend on Dundee, and the BBC hopes the event will “shine a light on the local area.”

Greg James, Radio 1 Breakfast Show host, said: “We were gutted not to come to Dundee due to the pandemic so it’s massively exciting to finally fulfil our promise this year.

“I was on holiday close to Dundee in the summer and decided I wanted to move there so doing Big Weekend nearby is just the first part of my cunning plan to get out of London. I’m glad Radio 1 have fallen for it.”

Lewis Capaldi performing live in 2019 (Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Who’s on the lineup?

The first artists to be announced are (in alphabetical order):

Anne-Marie

Arlo Parks

Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan

Raye

The 1975

Scotland’s own Lewis Capaldi said he was “very excited” to be playing in Dundee for Radio 1’s Big Weekend as he “never managed to get tickets last time,” while The 1975 said they were looking forward to their first outdoor show of the year!”

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend are always in great demand, and every year the festival sells out in a matter of minutes. But at the time of writing, details on how to get tickets for the three-day festival have not yet been made available.

The BBC says Radio 1 will make additional announcements on its Big Weekend 2023 plans - including the complete lineup and ticket information - “in the coming months.”

Tickets for last year’s event went on sale in mid-March , so it would be reasonable to expect a similar arrangement for this year’s edition of the festival. This has not been confirmed however, but we’ll update this article as and when more information is available.

Will it be on TV?

If you miss out on tickets when they do go on sale - or can’t make the journey to Dundee - fear not, you’ll still be able to enjoy all of the action from home.