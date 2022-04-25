The remaining day tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be released on April 25 at 5.00pm

Ed Sheeran kicks off the Brit Awards with Bring Me The Horizon

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will see some of the world's best musicians take to the stage in 2022.

The full lineup for the two-day music festival has been announced, with artists including Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles taking the main stage.

In 2020 and 2021, Radio 1 Big Weekend events took place online due to the Covid pandemic.

Tickets for the festival went on sale 18 March, with the remaining tickets being launched today (25 April) at 5.00pm.

Here is everything you need to know about BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 taking place this spring in Coventry.

When is BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

The festival will take place over the May bank holiday weekend - Saturday 28 May and Sunday 29 May.

The live music will be performed across multiple stages at the War Memorial Park in Coventry.

On the Saturday, gates will open at 10.30am with the opening act starting at 12.30pm.

On the Sunday, gates will open slightly later at 11am but the headliner will open again at 12.30pm.

Harry Styles will headline BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend on Sunday

Who is on the lineup for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Saturday will host four stages, including the main stage and the dance stage.

BBC Radio 1 have announced the main stage performers for Saturday 28 May.

Artists on Saturday’s main stage will be Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne Marie, Joel Corry, Central Cee and Yungblud.

New artists, also performing on the Saturday, will include Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne.

Artists on Sunday’s main stage will be Harry Styles, George Ezra, Becky Hill, Dermot Kennedy, Jax Jones, Lorde and Mabel.

Other artsists performing include Foals, Alfie Templeman, Charli XCX, Griff and Wet Leg. With rising stars Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite taking to the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

What is BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Big Weekend is a two-day music festival run by BBC Radio 1.

It is held annually, in different locations across the UK.

The event was last held in person in 2019, in Stewart Park in Middlesbrough - before the pandemic hit.

It was the biggest free-ticketed music event in Europe, until a fee for tickets was introduced in 2018.

There is always a bundle of new and upcoming artists, as well as popular headliners.

How to get tickets for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend - and how much are they?

The remaining tickets that are available for the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will go on sale online today (Monday 25 April) at 5.00pm.

Friday tickets cost £12.50 plus a £2.50 booking fee per ticket. Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £21.50 plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket. They can be bought through Ticketmaster.

You can only purchase a maximum of two tickets per person for either of the Friday, Saturday or Sunday dates.

