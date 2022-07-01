Calvin Harris, who is rumoured to be engaged to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, will return to Scotland for a headline show in Glasgow

Calvin Harris will return to Scotland for a headline show in Glasgow in July 2022.

Producer, DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris will will play a huge headline show at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow this weekend.

The performance by the Scottish star, who is rumoured to be engaged to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, will be his first home country gig in six years.

The musical powerhouse, known for his infectious, triumphant EDM hooks and an expansive catalogue of high-profile collaborations, has amassed 27 top 10 singles in the UK alone.

So, what can people expect from the show, what time will it begin and can you still get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time will the show start?

The show is due to begin at 4pm on Saturday 2 July.

What is the setlist for the show?

An official setlist for the show has not yet been announced, but fans can expect to hear some of Harris’ top 10 singles, along with exhilarating dance music at this one night only special event.

Can I still get tickets to the show?

Tickets to Calvin Harris’ show at Hampden Park stadium are now sold out.

You can, however, check verified ticket re-sale website Fanpass to see if anyone is selling tickets they can no longer use.

Who is Calvin Harris?

Calvin Harris, whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles, is a 38-year-old producer, DJ and songwriter who was born in Dumfries, Scotland.

He has over 35 billion combined audio and video streams in his career history, making him one of the most viewed artists on YouTube and one of Sony Music’s biggest streaming artists.

Calvin has collaborated with global artists including Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott, to name a few.

His third studio album 18 Months featuring Rihanna’s record We Found Love established the Dumfries-born’s fame internationally, leading him onto a whole host of awards and top hits including How Deep Is Your Love, One Kiss and Summer.

His work has achieved a number of top music awards and nominations, including 14 MTV VMA nominations and 2 wins, 5 Grammy nominations and a 2013 Grammy Award win in the Best Music Video category for We Found Love.

Harris is one of the highest paid disk jockeys and producers, reportedly making $45.8 million in 2018, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

He topped Forbes‘ list of the world’s highest-paid DJs for six consecutive years from 2013 to 2018 until being beaten to the top spot by The Chainsmokers in 2019.

He also appeared on Debrett’s 2017 list of the most influential people in the UK.

When did Calvin Harris last perform in Scotland?

The Dumfries-born DJ will be returning to Scotland this summer for the first time in six years.

The event will be his first in Scotland since he headlined the Saturday of the T in the Park festival in July 2016.