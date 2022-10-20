The Scottish singer songwriter recently released his new single Forget Me

Lewis Capaldi will be embarking on a huge arena tour in the UK ahead of the release of his second album.

The Scottish singer confirmed Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is coming in May 2023. In support, he will be hitting the road for a world tour.

Capaldi will be playing arenas across the British Isles, including the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, AO Arena in Manchester and 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The singer recently played headline shows at The O2 in London, but there are no dates in the capital announced for the 2023 tour.

Capaldi cancelled his outdoor concert in Scarborough during the summer.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Lewis Capaldi playing on his UK tour?

Saturday 14 January - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Monday 16 January - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Wednesday 18 January - AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday 19 January - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 21 January - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Monday 23 January - P&J Live, Aberdeen

Tuesday 24 January - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday 26 January - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 27 January - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sunday 29 January - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Monday 30 January - 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Wednesday 1 February - International Arena, Cardiff

Thursday 2 February - Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Capaldi will also play shows across Europe, North America and in Australia through February to July 2023. He recently played shows at The O2 arena in London prior to announcing his first new song since 2019 - Forget Me.

When do tickets go on sale for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 tour?

Tickets for the UK and Ireland tour will go on sale next week. General sale will begin at 9am next Friday (28 October).

Fans will be able to buy tickets from the usual ticket providers including Ticketmaster - its official website already has pages for the tour dates up online. The online queue will open prior to 9am for fans to join and hopefully secure a place in the virtual line.

A pre-sale will also take place earlier in the week from Wednesday (26 October). It will give music lovers a chance to get their hands on tickets ever earlier.

How can you access the pre-sale?

If you want to gain access to the pre-sale for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 UK tour you need to pre-order his second album. Fans need to purchase any format of the album via the singer’s official album before 4pm on Tuesday (25 October).

Fans who do pre-order the album in time will receive a pre-sale code & ticket link after 6pm on Tuesday. The pre-sale will start on Wednesday at 9am.

Album options availale for purchase include standard CD, standard Vinyl, cassette, signed bundle, and more. Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will release in 2023.

Lewis Capaldi will headline two shows at The O2 in London. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

What songs are on the setlist for The O2 shows?

It is not yet known what songs Lewis Capaldi will play on his 2023 tour, but you can likely expect tracks from his upcomign second album. However as reference, here is the setlist for one of the Lewis Capaldi show at The O2 in London has been confirmed by Setlist.fm.

It was as follows:

Grace

Forever

Don’t Get Me Wrong

One

Hollywood

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Bruises

Lost on You

Maybe

A Thousand Miles (Vanessa Carlton cover)

Fade

Before You Go

Encore

Someone You Loved

When is Lewis Capaldi’s new album released?

The Someone You Love singer released his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in May 2019. A deluxe version of the album with extra tracks followed in November of that year.

Capaldi has finally announced his second album, arriving four years after his debut release. His sophmore work Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent will be released on 19 May 2023.