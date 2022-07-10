Lewis Capaldi will bring down the curtain on TRNSMT festival this evening.
The 25-year-old from Glasgow will be the final act to perform at the 2022 edition of the popular event.
TRNSMT has been running from Friday (8 July) to today (10 July).
Fans are sure to enjoy the set from the “Someone You Loved” singer.
But before he hits the stage this evening there are plenty of other acts to enjoy.
All you need to know about TRNSMT
What time will Lewis Capaldi perform at TRNSMT?
Lewis Capaldi will be the final act to play on the main stage.
He is due to start his set at 9.20pm.
How long will his set last at TRNSMT?
Lewis Capaldi is scheduled to be on stage from 9.20pm to 10.50pm, according to the festival’s official app.
If the timings are strictly followed, he should be on stage for around 90 minutes.
What songs could he play at TRNSMT?
It is not yet know what Lewis Capaldi’s setlist will be for TRNSMT.
However, Setlist.fm have pulled together an average setlist from his performances in 2022 so far:
- Graceo
- Forever
- Bruises
- Hold Me While You Wait
- Headspace
- Don’t Get Me Wrong
- Hollywood
- Before You Go
- A Thousand Miles(Vanessa Carlton cover)
- Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi could have put together a special setlist for TRNSMT as he is the headliner.
Is Lewis Capaldi from Glasgow?
TRNSMT takes place on Glasgow Green in the Scottish city.
It replaced the old T in the Park festival and was launched in 2017.
2022 is the third year Lewis Capaldi has headlined the festival in 2019 and 2021 as well.
It must be starting to feel like home for the singer, which is fitting given he was born in Glasgow.
He spent the first four years of his life living in the city. Before his family moved.
Who else is playing the Main Stage at TRNSMT?
Here are the rest of the acts playing the Main Stage on Sunday and the set times:
- Nina Nesbit - 12.35pm to 1.05pm
- Dylan John Thomas - 1.35pm to 2.10pm
- Sigala - 2.40pm to 3.20pm
- Mimi Webb - 3.50pm to 4.30pm
- Sigrid - 5pm to 5.50pm
- DMA’s - 6.20pm to 7.10pm
- Wolf Alice - 7.40pm to 8.40pm
- Lewis Capalid - 9.20pm to 10.50pm
What other acts are playing TRNSMT today?
There are three other stages at the festival on Sunday.
Full list of acts below:
The Boogie Bar
Bruce Glenny - 12pm to 3pm
Maria Airam - 3pm to 5pm
Frankie Elyse - 5pm to 7pm
Hannah Laing - 7pm to 9.30pm
King Tut’s Stage
Crawlers - 12.15pm to 12.45pm
Everyone You Know - 1.10pm to 1.40pm
Mae Muller - 2.05pm to 2.35pm
Alfie Templeman - 3.05pm to 3.40pm
Jamie Webster - 4.10pm to 4.50pm
Thomas Headon - 5.20pm to 6pm
Gang of Youths - 6.45pm to 7.35pm
Easy Life - 8.25pm to 9.25pm
River Stage
Alex Amor - 12.50pm to 1.20pm
Bonnie Kemplay - 1.55pm to 2.25pm
LUZ - 3pm to 3.30pm
Dylan Fraser - 4.05pm to 4.35pm
Conor Fyfe - 5.10pm to 5.45pm
Rianne Downey - 6.25pm to 7.05pm
The Reytons - 7.50pm to 8.35pm
Can you still get tickets?
TRSNMT festival is officially sold out for 2022, so you can not get tickets.