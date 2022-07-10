Lewis Capaldi will be the headline act at TRNSMT festival tonight.

Lewis Capaldi will bring down the curtain on TRNSMT festival this evening.

The 25-year-old from Glasgow will be the final act to perform at the 2022 edition of the popular event.

TRNSMT has been running from Friday (8 July) to today (10 July).

Fans are sure to enjoy the set from the “Someone You Loved” singer.

But before he hits the stage this evening there are plenty of other acts to enjoy.

What time will Lewis Capaldi perform at TRNSMT?

Lewis Capaldi will be the final act to play on the main stage.

He is due to start his set at 9.20pm.

How long will his set last at TRNSMT?

Lewis Capaldi is scheduled to be on stage from 9.20pm to 10.50pm, according to the festival’s official app.

If the timings are strictly followed, he should be on stage for around 90 minutes.

TRNSMT Festival 2022 will take place on Glasgow Green this weekend (Ryan Johnston)

What songs could he play at TRNSMT?

It is not yet know what Lewis Capaldi’s setlist will be for TRNSMT.

However, Setlist.fm have pulled together an average setlist from his performances in 2022 so far:

Graceo

Forever

Bruises

Hold Me While You Wait

Headspace

Don’t Get Me Wrong

Hollywood

Before You Go

A Thousand Miles(Vanessa Carlton cover)

Someone You Loved

Lewis Capaldi could have put together a special setlist for TRNSMT as he is the headliner.

Is Lewis Capaldi from Glasgow?

TRNSMT takes place on Glasgow Green in the Scottish city.

It replaced the old T in the Park festival and was launched in 2017.

2022 is the third year Lewis Capaldi has headlined the festival in 2019 and 2021 as well.

It must be starting to feel like home for the singer, which is fitting given he was born in Glasgow.

He spent the first four years of his life living in the city. Before his family moved.

Who else is playing the Main Stage at TRNSMT?

Here are the rest of the acts playing the Main Stage on Sunday and the set times:

Nina Nesbit - 12.35pm to 1.05pm

Dylan John Thomas - 1.35pm to 2.10pm

Sigala - 2.40pm to 3.20pm

Mimi Webb - 3.50pm to 4.30pm

Sigrid - 5pm to 5.50pm

DMA’s - 6.20pm to 7.10pm

Wolf Alice - 7.40pm to 8.40pm

Lewis Capalid - 9.20pm to 10.50pm

What other acts are playing TRNSMT today?

There are three other stages at the festival on Sunday.

Full list of acts below:

The Boogie Bar

Bruce Glenny - 12pm to 3pm

Maria Airam - 3pm to 5pm

Frankie Elyse - 5pm to 7pm

Hannah Laing - 7pm to 9.30pm

King Tut’s Stage

Crawlers - 12.15pm to 12.45pm

Everyone You Know - 1.10pm to 1.40pm

Mae Muller - 2.05pm to 2.35pm

Alfie Templeman - 3.05pm to 3.40pm

Jamie Webster - 4.10pm to 4.50pm

Thomas Headon - 5.20pm to 6pm

Gang of Youths - 6.45pm to 7.35pm

Easy Life - 8.25pm to 9.25pm

River Stage

Alex Amor - 12.50pm to 1.20pm

Bonnie Kemplay - 1.55pm to 2.25pm

LUZ - 3pm to 3.30pm

Dylan Fraser - 4.05pm to 4.35pm

Conor Fyfe - 5.10pm to 5.45pm

Rianne Downey - 6.25pm to 7.05pm

The Reytons - 7.50pm to 8.35pm

