Fans have been left frustrated after the show was cancelled just a day before

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his huge outdoors concert in Scarborough.

The singer was due to perform today (11 August) but it has now been cancelled.

He was due to play the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, which has seen shows from the likes of Westlife already this summer.

However it was cancelled with just 24 hours notice.

Here is all you need to know:

Why has Lewis Capaldi concert in Scarborough been cancelled?

It is the second time that the singer has cancelled a concert in the Yorkshire town.

He had been due to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2021 and it was postponned to 11 August 202 due to the pandemic and Capaldi wanting to focus on his second album.

However, that has now been cancelled as well.

Our sister title The Scarborough News reports that the venue has issued a statement about the situation.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre said: “We are sorry to inform you that Lewis Capaldi’s show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will not be going ahead due to illness.

“We wish Lewis well and a speedy recovery and hope to welcome him back to the Open Air Theatre in the future.”

How to get a refund

If you have a ticket for the concert in Scarborough you will be able to get a refund.

Ticket holders will be able to automatically get a refund from their point of purchase.

You should be contacted directly by providers, however it may take several days.

How have fans reacted?

Footage on Twitter shows the stage being taken down at Scarborough Open Air Theatre earlier today (11 August) following the cancellation.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustrations over the concert being cancelled.

One person wrote: “Waited 2 years to see Lewis Capaldi for the concert to be cancelled the night before I give up now.”

In a reply, one user added: “4 tickets bought, and 2 hotel rooms already paid for at £165. with a non refundable cancellation policy within 2 days of check in date - fuming.”

A person said: “My mum has waited so long to see lewis capaldi and now the concert has been cancelled (for understandable reasons) - she’s so upset.”

One fan who had travelled hundreds of miles to see the concert wrote: “Travelled all the way to scarborough from Edinburgh for lewis capaldi concert, to then be told less than 24hrs it is cancelled......Gutted is an understatement.......3 days away...is the bonus @LewisCapaldi we are absolutely gutted, but i do hope that you make a speedy recovery.”

In a cheeky response, Scarborough.co.uk wrote on Twitter: “To all Lewis Capaldi fans in town with a free evening due to the concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre being cancelled then why not get along to Stephen Joseph Theatre for an amazing production of Brief Encounter?”

Has Lewis Capaldi issued a statement?