The 20-year-old ‘Bad Guy’ singer will take on the Pyramid Stage in 2022, becoming the youngest solo artist to headline Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival is back, with fans once again descending on Worthy Farm in Somerset.

The iconic festival is the most important event in the music calendar.

But how long has it been since we last went to Glastonbury?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When was the last Glastonbury Festival?

Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

The last Glastonbury Festival took place from the 26th to 30th June, 2019.

It was the last in-person festival since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who headlined at Glastonbury 2019?

The 2019 lineup included festival headliners Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure.

Whereas the legends slot went to the iconic Australian pop star Kylie and “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus.

This was the second time that The Killer’s headlined the famous festival, with them previously rocking the Pyramid Stage in 2007.

Frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that the band had “unfinished business.”

Flowers explained: There were some sound restrictions which have since gone away, and we had the PA cut out a couple of times.

“I think we can do better. We’ve played about 700 shows since then so we’re a better band with more songs now.

“We appreciate the tradition and what it means to headline Glastonbury. It’s huge. I used to buy NME Magazine while growing up in Vegas and I remember cutting out an aerial picture of Glastonbury and putting it on my wall.”

What was the full Glastonbury 2019 line up?

Hundreds of artists took to the stage for Glastonbury 2019.

Along with the three headliners other famous artistis included: George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Anne-Marie, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, the Wu-Tang Clang and Sean Paul.

Did Billie Eilish play Glastonbury 2019?

Billie Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019.

Billie Eilish performs her set at Glastonbury in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

Her set was upgraded, after it was originally meant to be held on the John Peel Stage.

During her packed, energetic set she shared with fans that she would love to go to the festival.

The singer said: “This looks fun to go to – I would love to go to this s**t, my God.”

Eilish was the first headliner announced for the 2022 festival lineup.

She is the youngest solo artist to ever take on the Pyramid Stage at just 20-years-old.

Speaking to Matt Wilkson on his Glastonbury Special show on Apple Music 1, she explained how she initially had doubted herself.

Eilish said: “It’s a serious once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be asked to go to and to do.

“And I’m constantly feeling like I’m undeserving of everything, and I think that’s a good thing. I would say that that’s a good thing for the most part.

“But first of all, it makes you doubt everybody because you’re like, “Why would you choose me?” But with that being said, that’s why I’m even more excited about it and stoked to be the youngest headliner ever.”

Why was Glastonbury 2020 cancelled?

Glastonbury 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Headliners included Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

2020 would have marked the 50th anniversary of the festival.

Organisers made the announcement on Twitter, tweeting: “We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020.”

The plan was to hold the festival again in 2021, however it was cancelled this year too as there were still restrictions in place.

Glastonbury 2022 will be the first festival held since 2019.

When was the first Glastonbury?

In 2022, Glastonbury Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary - two years after it reached the milestone.

The first time bands took to Worthy Farm, back in 1970, the festival had a very different feel to it to the Glastonbury we have come to know and love of recent years.

Just 1,500 people attended the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival on Saturday 19 September 1970.