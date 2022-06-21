The line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, and Fontaines DC alongside more established names

The start of Glastonbury Festival is just days away, with music lovers set to return to Worthy Farm for the first time since before the Covid pandemic hit.

Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will be topping the 2022 bill alongside the previously announced Billie Eilish.

The festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years, will make its return with Sir Paul as its Saturday night headliner – his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a performance in 2004.

The former Beatle will play one week after he turns 80.

American rapper Lamar, meanwhile, will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday.

Organisers previously revealed that Eilish, 20, would headline Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Here is everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2022.

Who else is playing?

More than 80 other artists have been added to the line-up, including US pop star Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Releasing its first wave of acts online, the festival confirmed Foals, Wolf Alice and Years & Years will also perform at Worthy Farm in Somerset this summer.

The line-up includes new acts such as Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, Easy Life, Fontaines DC, and Griff alongside more established names including Crowded House, Primal Scream and Supergrass.

Pet Shop Boys confirmed on Twitter that they will be headlining The Other Stage – Glastonbury’s second largest stage – in a “long-awaited” performance.

Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will appear alongside American country and bluegrass star Alison Krauss following the release of their second collaborative album.

There will also be experimental pop music from Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis tweeted: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

She also told the BBC that proceeds from the event will go towards the Red Cross Ukraine appeal, as well as the festival’s regular charities – WaterAid, Oxfam and Greenpeace.

The new poster features only the initial wave of acts and the full line-up is expected to be published in May.

The announcement also suggests Taylor Swift will not be returning to the festival after being announced as one of the headliners for the scrapped 2020 edition.

PYRAMID STAGE

FRIDAY

BILLIE EILISH: 22:15 - 23:45

SAM FENDER: 20:15 - 21:15

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: 18:15 - 19:30

WOLF ALICE: 16:45 - 17:45

CROWDED HOUSE: 15:15 - 16:15

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT: 13:45 - 14:45

ZIGGY MARLEY: 12:15 - 13:15

SATURDAY

PAUL MCCARTNEY: 21:30 - 23:45

NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS: 19:15 - 20:30

HAIM: 17:30 - 18:30

AJ TRACEY: 16:00 - 16:45

EASY LIFE: 14:30 - 15:30

JOY CROOKES: 13:15 - 14:00

LES AMAZONES D'AFRIQUE: 12:00 - 12:45

SUNDAY

KENDRICK LAMAR: 21:45 - 23:15

LORDE: 19:30 - 20:45

ELBOW: 17:45 - 18:45

DIANA ROSS: 16:00 - 17:15

HERBIE HANCOCK: 14:00 - 15:00

DAKHABRAKHA: 12:45 - 13:30

BLACK DYKE BAND: 11:30 - 12:15

OTHER STAGE

FRIDAY

FOALS: 22:30 - 23:45

ST VINCENT: 20:30 - 21:30

IDLES: 18:45 - 19:45

SUPERGRASS: 17:15 - 18:15

FIRST AID KIT: 15:45 - 16:45

BLOSSOMS: 14:15 - 15:15

KAE TEMPEST: 13:00 - 13:45

THE LIBERTINES: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY

MEGAN THEE STALLION: 22:30 - 23:45

BURNA BOY: 20:30 - 21:30

OLIVIA RODRIGO: 18:45 - 19:45

GLASS ANIMALS: 17:15 - 18:15

METRONOMY: 15:45 - 16:45

SKUNK ANANSIE: 14:15 - 15:15

TEMS: 13:00 - 13:45

HAK BAKER: 11:45 - 12:30

SUNDAY

PET SHOP BOYS: 21:45 - 23:15

YEARS & YEARS: 19:45 - 20:45

KACEY MUSGRAVES: 18:00 - 19:00

FONTAINES DC: 16:30 - 17:30

DECLAN MCKENNA: 15:00 - 16:00

LIANNE LA HAVAS: 13:30 - 14:30

SEA GIRLS: 12:15 - 13:00

KOJEY RADICAL: 11:00 - 11:45

JOHN PEEL STAGE

FRIDAY

PRIMAL SCREAM: 22:30 - 23:45

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: 21:00 - 22:00

PHOEBE BRIDGERS: 19:30 - 20:30

SIGRID: 18:00 - 19:00

GIRL IN RED: 16:30 - 17:30

INHALER: 15:15 - 16:00

GRIFF: 14:00 - 14:45

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW: 12:45 - 13:30

ENGLISH TEACHER: 11:30 - 12:15

SATURDAY

JAMIE T: 22:30 - 23:45

YUNGBLUD: 21:00 - 22:00

GHETTS: 19:30 - 20:30

PA SALIEU: 18:00 - 19:00

BEABADOOBEE: 16:30 - 17:30

SELF ESTEEM: 15:15 - 16:00

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE: 14:00 - 14:45

ENNY: 12:45 - 13:30

GO_A: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY

CHARLI XCX: 21:30 - 22:45

LITTLE DRAGON: 20:00 - 21:00

TURNSTILE: 18:30 - 19:30

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS: 17:00 - 18:00

CLAIRO: 15:30 - 16:30

TBC: 14:00 - 15:00

SPORTS TEAM: 12:30 - 13:30

JUST MUSTARD: 11:15 - 12:00

How can I get tickets?

In 2020, the festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary – but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was cancelled for a second year in 2021.