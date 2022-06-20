This will be the first Glastonbury since the Covid-19 pandemic and features headliners including Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish

With just a few days to go, Glastonbury festival is back at Worthy Farm after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

The first festival since 2020 will feature headliners including Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and plenty of other acts.

However, festival goers are already facing challenges, with the largest rail strike in the country happening over the Glastonbury weekend.

The UK is currently in the midst of a heatwave, with the south west seeing temperatures soaring into the high twenties.

Will the sunshine extend until the Glastonbury music festival? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Glastonbury?

Glastonbury Festival will be kicking off at Worthy Farm on Wednesday 22 June, ending on Sunday 26 June.

BBC Weather has predicted high temperatures mixed with cloudy days and light showers for Glastonbury (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

More than 200,000 festival fans are expected to attend, with people set to arrive from 22 June.

The festival performances and shows begin on 24 June.

What is the weather forecast for Glastonbury?

Glastonbury is known to be notoriously muddy when it rains, so will you need to pack your welly boots?

Festival revellers roll in the mud at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 (Pic: Getty Images)

BBC Weather has a reassuring prediction of sunshine, clouds and warm temperatures getting up to 25C, however, rain is expected to hit on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office forecast have given favourable predictions for the festival, describing the weather as “remaining dry with plenty of warm sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.”

However, on Friday they have stated it will be “likely cooler” with “showery rain possible.”

The south west of England is currently recovering from the first summer heatwave of 2022.

Temperatures peaked at 29C on 17 June and are still expected to be in the twenties when the festival kicks off.

Here is the BBC Weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival

Wednesday 22 June: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with high temperatures of 25C and lows of 13C

Thursday 23 June: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with high temperatures of 25C and lows of 14C

Friday 24 June: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 19C and lows of 13C

Saturday 25 June: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 18C and lows of 10C

Sunday 26 June: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 10C

Here is the Met Office Weather forecast for Glastonbury festival

Wednesday 22 June: Sunny, with high temperatures of 24C and lows of 13C

Thursday 23 June: Sunny, with high temperatures of 23C and lows of 15C

Friday 24 June: Cloudy, with high temperatures of 19C and lows of 14C

Saturday 25 June: Light showers, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 12C

Sunday 26 June: Light showers changing to party cloudy by night, with high temperatures of 17C and lows of 13C

How long will the heatwave last in the UK?

The UK is currently undergoing its first heatwave of summer 2022.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expective to “rise throughout the week,” with 17 June seeing the southern half of the UK see highs of “30C or even 33C in isolated spots.”

In a statement the Met Office said: “This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

The heatwave will until Glastobury, with the first days of the festival seeing high temperatures in the low twenties.

Will the train strikes impact Glastonbury?

The UK will is also preparing for three days of rail strikes next week.

The strikes which will take place during the Glastonbury Festival are expected to cause widespread disruption.

Network Rail have said that half of its lines will be closed as part of the strike on 21, 23 and 25th June.

The strike timetable is still being finalised, but it is expected that festival goers travelling to Somerset will be hit.