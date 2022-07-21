Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Snow Patrol will all headline Latitude this year

Latitude Festival is back!

The popular music event once again takes place in the scenic Henham Park, near Southwold, Suffolk.

It starts today (21 July) and will run until Sunday (24 July).

If you are heading to Henham Park this weekend, there is important information you need to know before you arrive.

Here is all you need to know:

Line-up

The festival will also host names such as Maggie Rogers, Little Simz and Manic Street Preachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Groove Armada, and Fontaines D.C. will also be playing.

Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol will be headlining.

James Arthur has pulled out of the festival due to having knee surgery.

Here is the line-up for Thurday:

Lavish Lounge Arena

10am - Lucy Ambler

10am - Picture Me

4.20pm - Les Trunkwell

6pm - The Hay Shantymen

7pm - Sarah Nicolls

8pm - Instant Scorechestra

12.10am - Eaten By Lions

1am - Karry K V DJ Okaye

Late Night at the Sunrise Arena

10pm - III Evans + Noah Tucker

11.40pm - Paige

1.20am - Papa Nugs

The Listening Post

8.15pm - BOOKTALKTOOKTALKBOOK

9.20pm - Magnum Gallery Wall

10.20pm - Luke Wright’s Late Night Dance Floor Fillers (poems)

In The Woods

11pm - Mikey Snooze & Friends

The Alcove

10.30pm - Queer House Party

The Outpost

10pm - The Cocoa Butter Club

Theatre Arena

8.45pm - Symone: Utopian

Trailer Park Stage

6pm - Naiose Roo

7.15pm - The Mighty Flux

8.45pm - William The Conqueror

10pm - New York Brass Band

11.30pm - Cooks But We’re Chefs

1am - Cirque du Soul

The Waterfront Stage

8.15pm - DanceEast: Folk Dance Remixed: Ceilidh Jam

Campsite opening times

It will open at 8am today and remain open until 1pm on Monday (25 July).

Arena opening times

Thursday - 5pm to 3am

Friday to Sunday - 10am to 3am

Banned items

Here are all the things you can’t bring into the festival or campsite.

Aerosols over 250ml (arena no, campsite no)

Airhorns and megaphones (arena no, campsite no)

Alcohol (arena no, campsite yes, reasonable ammount)

Animals (Other than Guide Dogs or Hearing Dogs) (arena no, campsite no)

Any Alcohol in possession of anyone under 18 (arena no, campsite no)

Any Good for unauthorised trading (arena no, campsite no)

Any Good with unauthorised Latitude festival logos (arena no, campsite no)

Any items which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person (arena no, campsite no)

Any items which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon (arena no, campsite no)

Bikes (arena no, campsite no)

Blowtorches (arena no, campsite no)

Cameras, film or video equipment (Lens must be <6") (arena yes, campsite yes)

Camping Equipment (arena no, campsite yes)

Cans (arena no, campsite no)

Deodorant Roll On (arena yes, campsite yes)

Disposable barbeques (arena no, campsite yes)

Drinks Bottles (other than sealed plastic water/soft drinks bottles under 500ml, sealed cartons of juice OR empty reusable bottles for water points) (arena no, campsite yes)

Drones (arena no, campsite no)

Electrical Generators (including in Campervans) (arena no, campsite no)

Excessive Amounts of Cigarettes (more than personal consumption) (arena no, campsite no)

Excessive Amounts of Food (more than personal consumption) (arena no, campsite no) Firewood N N

Fireworks/Pyrotechnics (arena no, campsite no)

Flags with Poles (arena yes, campsite yes)

Flags without Poles (arena yes, campsite yes)

Flares/Distress Flares (arena no, campsite no)

Food Hampers / Cool Bag / Boxes (if food is for personal consumption) (arena no, campsite yes)

Gazebos (arena no, campsite yes)

Generators (Exemption for generators in caravans) (arena no, campsite no)

Glass (arena no, campsite no)

Illegal Substances (arena no, campsite no)

Laser Pens (arena no, campsite no)

Leatherman Multi Tools (arena no, campsite yes)

Legal Highs (arena no, campsite no)

Medication (if accompanied by a doctor's note / prescription or if it is recognisable) (arena yes, campsite yes)

New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) (arena no, campsite no)

Nitrus Oxide and any associated equipmen (Balloons, Co2 dispensers, cream dispensers) (arena no, campsite no)

Oversized Lighters (arena no, campsite no)

Paper Lanterns (arena no, campsite no)

Paddle Boards (arena no, campsite no)

Perfume in small bottles under 100ml (arena yes, campsite yes)

Petrol Burners (arena no, campsite no)

Portable Laser Equipment and Pens (arena no, campsite no)

Selfie Sticks (arena no, campsite yes)

Small hammers for pitching tents (arena no, campsite yes)

Sound systems (arena no, campsite no)

Spray Cans (arena no, campsite no)

Tin Openers (arena no, campsite yes)

Umbrellas (arena no, campsite yes)

Unidentifiable Substances (arena no, campsite no)

Unofficial Tabards or Reflective Jackets (arena no, campsite no)

THE FOLLOWING STOVES

Solid Fuel / Hexi Stoves (arena no, campsite yes)

Meth Stoves Including Fuel (arena no, campsite yes)

Green Base Camp Cooker (arena no, campsite yes)

Heat based Camp Cooker (arena no, campsite yes)

Gel Stoves (arena no, campsite yes)

Firelighter Stoves (arena no, campsite yes)

Gas Stoves (Canisters < 2.75kg) (arena no, campsite yes)

Reason you could be denied entry

Latitude Festival says: “We reserve the right to refuse admission or to remove any person from the site, without refund, for reasons of public safety (including for crowd surfing or moshing, or failure to comply with any measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19), any unacceptable behaviour likely to cause damage, nuisance or injury, or for any breach of these T&Cs.

“You must not enter the site if you believe that you may have been infected with Covid-19 and/or you are displaying symptoms of Covid-19.”

BBQ rules