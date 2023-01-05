Matt Healy and co will be hitting the road in early 2023

The 1975 are set to begin the new year ‘At Their Best’ as they hit the road.

Matt Healy and the band will be touring across the UK in the coming weeks. It follows the release of their fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language last year.

Advertisement

Fans will be able to see The 1975 are arenas up and down the country with a setlist featuring tracks from across their career. Bonnie Kemplay will be the opening act supporting the band on the tour.

The 1975 will kick off the tour in Brighton, before playing iconic venues like The O2, Manchester Arena, Resorts World Arena in Birmingham and more. Here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

When and where are The 1975 playing in Brighton?

The band will kick off their2023 tour on the south coast. The first concert is at The Brighton Centre in Brighton on Sunday (8 January).

Advertisement

The full address of the venue is: Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 2GR.

What time does the concert start?

The Brighton Centre has confirmed the timings for The 1975 concert on Sunday. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

A support act will play from 7.30pm until the interval. Matt Healy and the band will then take to the stage at 8.30pm and the set is expected to run until 10.30pm.

Advertisement

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Who is the support act?

Advertisement

Bonnie Kemplay will be the opening artist for The 1975 on their UK leg of the At Their Best tour. Her debut EP ‘running out of things to say, running out of things to do’ is set for release later in 2023.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster is selling tickets for The 1975’s At Their Best tour. Initial public sale began in September last year.

If you are wanting to attend The Brighton Centre but don’t have a ticket yet, Ticketmaster’s website shows “limited availability” for the concert on Sunday. Tickets are currently unavailable, check back for potential resale closer to the event.

Advertisement

For the rest of The 1975’s tour, the dates on Ticketmaster show either “low” or “limited” availability. Check the company’s website for the latest information.

Advertisement

What could the potential setlist be?

The setlist for the UK leg of the At Their Best tour has not yet been confirmed. The 1975 played shows across the USA before Christmas and the setlist included all the tracks from Being Funny in a Foreign Language as well as greatest hits from across their tour, according to Setlist.fm:

The 1975 (Being Funny in a Foreign Language)

Looking for Somebody (to Love)

Happiness

Part of the Band

Oh Caroline

I'm in Love With You

All I Need to Hear

Lonely This Christmas (Mud cover)

Wintering

fallingforyou

Sincerity Is Scary

About You

When We Are Together

Second Act

Advertisement

If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)

Paris

An Encounter

Robbers

Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer cover) (Snippet with Jamie playing… more )

Somebody Else

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Love It If We Made It

The Sound

Sex

Give Yourself a Try

What are the tour dates?

Advertisement

The fill list of dates on the At Their Best UK tour are as follows: