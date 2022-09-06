The Weeknd had to end his sold-out concert after facing vocal problems mid performance

The Weeknd began to play a show in Southern California on 3 September 2022 as part of his most recent tour - but the singer lost his voice mid concert forcing him to stop.

The 32-year-old Canadian was travelling around the world on his ‘The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn’ tour with supporting acts Kaytrandada Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean.

His tour has been extremely well received, selling out continuously and being one of his most successful to date.

The singer has promised to refund fans who were at the show.

The singer whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, has achieved over 10 nominations at the Grammy’s and has five studio albums.

The Weeknd was performing at the SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California before losing his voice midway through the first song.

He was singing “Can’t Feel My Face”, a single hit that has received two Grammy Awards and peaked top 10 in Australia, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The Weeknd has cancelled upcoming shows.

After realising that he couldn’t continue the show with his vocals, the singer walked off stage before returning and announcing to the audience that he had lost his voice.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd.

Following up with “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

“I can’t give you what I want to give you.” he added.

Early the next morning, Weeknd took to Twitter to address what happened after his voice went that night.

“Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote.

“My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The post has received 308,000 likes and has attracted many comments from fans.

One wrote: “It’s okay king, we love you.”

Another said: “You’re my GOAT [greatest of all time], rest up and don’t worry.”

“We love you Abel, please take care of yourself and your voice.”