Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby: who is American rapper, trailer and when is documentary on Amazon Prime

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is a feature-length documentary coming to Amazon Prime that follows the career of the Atlanta rapper.

It documents his life, from growing up in the south in the early 2000s and his growth into a trap star.

Lil Baby, now one of the biggest rappers in America, is also a voice in support of Black Lives Matter.

Lil Baby

Who is Lil Baby?

Dominique Armani Jones, known by his stage name Lil Baby, is a 27-year-old American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.

He came to mainstream attention after the release of his 2017 mixtape Perfect Timing.

His debut album Harder Than Ever was released in 2018 and was followed by two more mixtapes, Drip Harder and Street Gossip.

One of his most popular songs, Drip Too Hard, reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His second studio album, My Turn, reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart and went three times platinum.

When he was younger, Lil Baby was involved in petty crime and spent some time in prison - in 2021 he was arrested on a drug charge in Paris but later released.

The rapper is concerned with issues of civil rights, and his protest song The Bigger Picture supports Black Lives Matter and rails against police brutality.

Untrapped

He joined members of George Floyd’s family in May 2021 in a visit to the White House to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Lil Baby won a Grammy Awards for his song Hurricane, and has also won 15 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

He has collaborated with artists including Kanye West, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled and Drake.

He started his own record label 4PF and has a YouTube channel that attracts 3 million views a day - he is estimated to be worth almost $30 million.

What is Untrapped about?

The official synopsis for Untrapped states it is “an intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice. Told through previously unseen footage and set to a soundtrack of his biggest hits."

Director Karam Gill told HYPEBEAST, “Lil Baby’s story speaks to so many larger socio economic issues that we’re facing right now in our country. He’s someone who continuously evolved and grew to become a powerful voice for change.”

The documentary is told through videotape footage of Lil Baby as a youngster, and features conversations with acts he has worked with, including Drake.

Lil Baby also speaks on the documentary about his early life, time in and out of prison, and how rap offered him an alternative path.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby?