Joel Dommett will host the National Television Awards in September

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Television Awards have announced their shortlist of nominees for 2022, and voting has now opened to the general public.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 15 September as part of a special ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett and broadcast live from Wembley Stadium.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about the National Television Awards 2022.

Who are the nominees for the 2022 National Television Awards?

Here are all the nominees for the National Television Awards 2022, with some analysis of the possible winners and what it all means towards the end of the article.

NEW DRAMA

Heartstopper (Netflix, April 2022)

This Is Going To Hurt (BBC One, March 2022)

Time (BBC One, June 2021)

Trigger Point (ITV, January 2022)

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me (ITV, April 2022)

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next (BBC One, March 2022)

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism (BBC One, December 2021)

Tom Parker: Inside My Head (Channel 4, October 2021)

RETURNING DRAMA

Bridgerton S2 (Netflix, March 2022)

Call the Midwife S11 (BBC One, February 2022)

Peaky Blinders S6 (BBC One, April 2022)

The Split S3 (BBC One, May 2022)

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond (Good Morning Britain, ITV)

Ant & Dec (various, ITV)

Bradley Walsh (The Chase, ITV)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show, BBC One)

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime Video)

Gogglebox (Channel 4)

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV)

Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby (Peaky Blinders, BBC One)

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton (Bridgerton, Netflix)

Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern (The Split, BBC One)

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington (Trigger Point, ITV)

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV)

Neighbours (Channel 5)

EXPERT

Jay Blades (The Repair Shop, BBC One)

Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Prime Video)

Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show, BBC One)

Sir David Attenborough (various, BBC One)

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders, BBC One)

Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale, ITV)

Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale, ITV)

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis (EastEnders, BBC One)

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers (ITV)

In for a Penny (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)

The 1% Club (ITV)

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma (Bridgerton, Netflix)

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (Heartstopper, Netflix)

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (Heartstopper, Netflix)

Paddy Bever, Max Turner (Coronation Street, ITV)

DAYTIME

Loose Women (ITV)

The Chase (ITV)

The Repair Shop (BBC One)

This Morning (ITV)

COMEDY

After Life (Netflix)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Not Going Out (BBC One)

Sex Education (Netflix)

TALENT SHOW JUDGE

Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One)

David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent, ITV)

Mo Gilligan (The Masked Singer, ITV)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three)

A bar chart indicating the number of NTA nominations each channel/service received in 2022 (Credit: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

The BBC and ITV are once again leading the pack, as tends to be the case each year: ITV have 25 nominations, concentrated mainly in the factual and entertainment categories, while the BBC (between BBC One and BBC Three) have picked up 24 nominations, managing more in the drama and comedy categories than ITV have.

Streaming services are still struggling to get much of a way in at the NTAs – though Netflix have picked up a respectable eight nominations, Amazon Prime Video received only two (in, interestingly, new category of Best Expert), and there’s nothing for the likes of Apple or Disney, both of whom tend to be better represented at the Baftas and Emmys.

One category that seems particularly worth keeping an eye on is Best Serial Drama. Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Eastenders are all heavy-hitters that have won big in the past, but the nomination for Neighbours comes after the Australian soap was cancelled and ended – it’ll be interesting to see if fans rally behind it to try and swing for a win as a message to Channel 5.

How can I vote in the National Television Awards?

You can vote in the National Television Awards at their website here. Voting is open until 12pm midday on Thursday 15 September, so right up until the ceremony itself.

When are the National Television Awards?

The National Television Awards 2022 are being held on Thursday 15 September, where the winners will be announced in a ceremony at Wembley Stadium.

The NTAs will be broadcast live on ITV that same evening, though a time is not yet confirmed.

How can I buy tickets for the National Television Awards?

You can purchase tickets to go and watch the National Television Awards in person at their website here.

Who is hosting the National Television Awards?

Joel Dommett is once again hosting the National Television Awards, having replaced David Walliams for last year’s festivities. Dommett – a comedian and presenter you might recognise from The Masked Singer or I’m A Celebrity – is only the fifth host of the NTAs across its nearly thirty years.