Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester star in this Line of Duty style thriller from Daniel Brierley and Jed Mercurio

Trigger Point, the explosive ITV thriller, is coming to Peacock in the US on Friday 8 July.

The series, which stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester, was ITV’s answer to Line of Duty when it aired in the UK in January 2022.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Trigger Point.

What is Trigger Point about?

Trigger Point is an explosive thriller about a group of bomb disposal experts, who live and work in a world where “death is always just a heartbeat away” – when a terror campaign threatens London, the “expos” are pushed past their limit, especially when they realise their squad seems to be being especially targeted.

Who is in the cast of Trigger Point?

Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester in Trigger Point (Credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure stars as Lana Washington, a bomb disposal expert who previously served in Afghanistan. You’ll recognise McClure from Line of Duty first and foremost, but perhaps also other roles like Alex Rider and Shane Meadow’s This Is England.

Meanwhile, Adrian Lester plays Joel Nutkins, another bomb disposal expert who has a close bond with Washington. Lester is a prolific actor, and you might know him from Life, Hustle, or Trauma. He’s since gone on to star in Channel 4 political thriller The Undeclared War.

Mark Stanley (Anne Boleyn), Warren Brown (Luther), and Kerry Godliman (After Life) also star.

Who writes and directs Trigger Point?

The series was written by Daniel Brierley, and executive produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard).

Where can I watch the trailer for Trigger Point?

You can watch the trailer for Trigger Point right here, and see Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester in what looks to be a pretty high-octane thriller.

When is Trigger Point released?

Trigger Point will be available to watch on Peacock in the US. All six episodes will be available to watch at once as a boxset.

In the UK, Trigger Point began on ITV on Sunday 23 January at 9pm. Episodes were also available to watch on ITV Hub and Britbox.

How many episodes is Trigger Point?

There are six episodes in the first series of Trigger Point, each around 45 minutes long.

Is there going to be a Trigger Point series 2?

Yes, there is! A second series of Trigger Point was confirmed by ITV to be in development after the first series finished airing.

It’s currently expected to be broadcast in early to mid 2023.

What do reviews of Trigger Point say?