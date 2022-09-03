Joel Dommett is one of the more recognisable faces on British television - here’s everything you need to know about the comedian and presenter

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a big week for Joel Dommett. Not only is The Masked Dancer returning for its second series on ITV, but he’s also hosting the 2022 National Television Awards – the comedian and presenter will be all over your TV screens at the start of September.

His career has gone from strength to strength since his professional debut in 2004, and now he’s one of the more recognisable faces on British television.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Joel Dommett.

Who is Joel Dommett?

Joel Dommett gesturing wildly while hosting The Masked Dancer. He’s wearing a suit with a starfield pattern on it (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett is a comedian and broadcaster from Gloucestershire. He first started his stand-up career in 2004, performing in a bar in Los Angeles, and has then gone on to host a number of different television programmes in the years since.

He’s probably best-known for hosting the UK iterations of The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer, but obviously was first propelled to mainstream fame after coming second on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. You may also recognise him from Reality Bites and Bring the Noise, or very possibly even from the UK remake of Impractical Jokers. (It aired on BBC Three, and starred Dommett alongside Roisin Conaty, Paul McCaffrey, and Marek Larwood.)

As an actor, you might recognise him from a recurring role as a policeman on Skins, or from the Charlie Brooker sitcom Popatron.

How old is Joel Dommett?

Joel Dommett is 37. He was born on June 8 1985.

Tell me about Joel Dommett’s family life.

Dommett married his wife Hannah in 2019, after a three-year relationship. They got married in Mykonos, which I’m sure was a lovely event for all who attended.

What’s something that might surprise me about Joel Dommett?

His middle name is Patrick! This may only be a surprise if you haven’t also read his Wikipedia page.

Another – probably more fun – fun fact is that Dommett has a number of tattoos. On his left and right ankles, he has tattoos reading “Ant” and “Dec”, in reference to his time on the ITV series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. He’s also got a big tattoo of a crow, and a tattoo of the actor Gregory Peck (his grandparents’ first date was to see a Gregory Peck movie).

What’s Joel Dommett up to next?

He doesn’t have any projects listed on IMDb at the moment, but I’m sure he’ll be returning to host further series of The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer if nothing else.

And you’re sure he’s not Rick Edwards?

Reasonably so, but not completely certain.

What’s a good Joel Dommett show to watch?

If you’re a fan, you might want to check out his travel/challenge series with Nish Kumar, Joel & Nish vs the World. He’s also written a book about modern romantic dating life, which you might want to check out if that sounds like fun to you.