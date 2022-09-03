The Masked Dancer: who are the dancers, and what are the clues and theories?

Peter Crouch has joined the judges panel for 2022

The Masked Dancer is returning to our screens.

It is the second time that the competition has been held on ITV.

A spin-off from The Masked Singer, it sees 12 celebrities show off their footwork while their identities remain a mystery behind elaborate costumes.

Here is all you need to know:

What is the Masked Dancer?

The Masked Dancer is a competition where celebrities, hidden away under masks and costumes, attempt to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers with their fancy footwork and dazzling dance moves.

Throughout the run of the show, the identities of the celebrities under the masks will be revealed - but will you be able to guess who they are before that moment?

Who are celebrity judges?

This series footballing legend Peter Crouch will be hoping he can hit the back of the net with his guesses - a celebration that could see his unique ‘Robot dance’ making an appearance!

With success both on and off the pitch and a host of famous friends to boot, could this give him the edge over his fellow panellists?

Alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse they will all be watching each performance closely as they try and work out which twinkle toed celebrity is behind the mask.

Presiding over this unique and unusual dance party will be Joel Dommett.

How many celebrities are competing in The Masked Dancer?

Twelve brand new celebrities will be stepping onto the dancefloor to take on character alter egos as they trip the light fantastic in a bid to wow the panel and confuse with their moves.

Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and at home detectives crack the case of who the famous faces behind the masks are.

What are the characters and clues for The Masked Dancer?

These are the Masked Dancers who will be competing in 2022.

Dancing to their own tune.. it’s Onomatopoeia

Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce

You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze….. it’s Sea Slug

They will be cutting their own shapes on stage…. It’s Scissors

With dance moves to prickle your fancy…. It’s Cactus

They invented the MoonWalk…. It’s Astronaut

Will they deliver a first-class performance?…. It’s Pillar and Post

Burn baby burn, its disco inferno….. It’s Candlestick

Kick your knees up, step in time…. It’s Pearly King

They’ll be hogging the dance floor…. It’s Pig

Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail

These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated…. It’s Odd Socks

What has Peter Crouch said about joining The Masked Dancer?

Former professional footballer Peter Crouch has said his children are more interested in him joining the panel of The Masked Dancer than his extensive sporting career.

The ex-striker, 41, is stepping in for Mo Gilligan for the second series of the surreal ITV guessing game as the comedian is unavailable due to touring commitments.

He joins returning celebrity detectives, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, chat show host Jonathan Ross and TV presenter Davina McCall.

Ahead of the first episode, Crouch said: “It’s madness. Completely different to anything that I’ve ever done before.

“My kids love the show. I played football for England and Liverpool, I played in cup finals, played in the Premier League and played in world cups, but my kids, the only thing they want to talk to me about is The Masked Dancer.