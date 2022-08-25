Celebrity SAS returns for a new season that will put 14 famous faces through their paces in an inhospitable environment

Channel 4 is kicking things up a notch with its biggest celebrity line up to date competing in season four of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

In previous seasons a dozen celebrities have taken part in the gruelling military training show, but this time 14 will compete.

The cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

The contestants will complete a series of military style training events in the brutal Jordan desert under the watchful eyes of the ex-military staff.

Actors, reality stars, dancers and olympians will be among the line-up for the latest series.

Who are the Celebrity: Who Dares Wins season 4 contestants?

Maisie Smith

Maisie is best-known for playing Tiffany Butcher in more than 600 episodes of EastEnders since 2008, first taking on the role when she was just seven years old.

In 2020, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing and was paired with Gorka Márquez - the pair were runners up to Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.

Maisie Smith in Celebrity SAS

Amber Gill

Amber Gill won season five of dating show Love Island with her partner Greg O’Shea - though the couple split shortly after the final.

Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, Gill became an ambassador for fast fashion brand MissPap in a £1 million deal.

Amber Gill in Celebrity SAS

Ferne McCann

Ferne is a reality TV star known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex from season 9-18.

She also took part in season 15 of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, coming in third place behind Union J singer George Shelley and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Ferne McCann in Celebrity SAS

AJ Pritchard

AJ is a professional dancer and choreographer - he appeared on season seven of Britain’s Got Talent with his dance partner Chloe Hewitt and the pair reached the semi-finals.

He was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing season 14-17, though he never reached the final.

AJ on Celebrity SAS

Curtis Pritchard

AJ’s brother Curtis will be joining him in Jordan - Curtis is also a professional dancer but is best known for wanting to be the person who gets up and gets everyone a coffee so they’re ready for the morning.

Curtis has appeared on season five of Love Island and on season one and two of Dancing with the Stars.

Curtis Pritchard

Jennifer Ellison

Jennifer is an actress known for playing Emily Shadwick in the soap opera Brookside, but has also had roles on Hotel Babylon and The Brief.

She has also appeared on the cooking show Hell’s Kitchen and reality series The Verdict.

Jennifer Ellison in Celebrity SAS

Ashley Cain

Ashley is a former professional football who played as a winger for Coventry City and was also on loan at Luton, Oxford United, and Mansfield Town.

He also took part on seasons 1,2, and 5 of Ex on the Beach.

Action shot of Ashley Cain and Curtis Pritchard

Pete Wicks

Pete is another TOWIE star, having joined the show in season 15 and off the back of the show has appeared on several celebrity programmes.

Pete has featured on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef, and The Celebrity Circle.

Pete Wicks in Celebrity SAS

Calum Best

Calum, the son of Northern Irish footballer George Best, is an American TV personality who moved to the UK when he was 21.

He took part in season 15 and 19 of Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.

Calum Best in Celebrity SAS

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima is a javelin gold medalist, two-time Olympic medalist, and the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.

She took part in season 11 of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, coming third.

Fatima Whitbread in Celebrity SAS

Dwain Chambers

Dwain is a track sprinter with a personal best of 9.97 seconds in the 100m, making him the fifth fastest Brit in this event.

He took part in the 2000 and 2012 Olympic games - he was subject to a doping ban from 2004-2012 but this was then overturned).

Dwain Chambers in Celebrity SAS

Jade Jones

Jade is a taekwondo Olympic gold medallist, winning the top prize at London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

She won the public vote for the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2012, received an MBE in 2013, and an OBE in 2020.

Jade Jones in Celebrity SAS

Shannon Courtenay

Shannon is a professional boxer who held the WBA female bantamweight title from April-October 2021.

She has had nine professional fights and a record of 7-2, with three wins by knockout.

Shannon Courtney in Celebrity SAS

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Jonathan is a Paralympic high jumper and gained a silver medal in his 2016 Paralympic debut.

In 2022, he was awarded with an MBE for services to athletics.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards in Celebrity SAS

Who are the staff?

Rudy Reyes will return as the Chief Instructor - he replaced Ant Middleton who was dropped in 2021 over his personal conduct.