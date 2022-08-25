Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up 2022: who are contestants with Shannon Courtenay - when does it start?
Celebrity SAS returns for a new season that will put 14 famous faces through their paces in an inhospitable environment
Channel 4 is kicking things up a notch with its biggest celebrity line up to date competing in season four of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
In previous seasons a dozen celebrities have taken part in the gruelling military training show, but this time 14 will compete.
Most Popular
The contestants will complete a series of military style training events in the brutal Jordan desert under the watchful eyes of the ex-military staff.
Actors, reality stars, dancers and olympians will be among the line-up for the latest series.
Who are the Celebrity: Who Dares Wins season 4 contestants?
Maisie Smith
Maisie is best-known for playing Tiffany Butcher in more than 600 episodes of EastEnders since 2008, first taking on the role when she was just seven years old.
In 2020, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing and was paired with Gorka Márquez - the pair were runners up to Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.
Amber Gill
Amber Gill won season five of dating show Love Island with her partner Greg O’Shea - though the couple split shortly after the final.
Shortly after leaving the Love Island villa, Gill became an ambassador for fast fashion brand MissPap in a £1 million deal.
Ferne McCann
Ferne is a reality TV star known for appearing on The Only Way Is Essex from season 9-18.
She also took part in season 15 of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, coming in third place behind Union J singer George Shelley and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.
AJ Pritchard
AJ is a professional dancer and choreographer - he appeared on season seven of Britain’s Got Talent with his dance partner Chloe Hewitt and the pair reached the semi-finals.
He was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing season 14-17, though he never reached the final.
Curtis Pritchard
AJ’s brother Curtis will be joining him in Jordan - Curtis is also a professional dancer but is best known for wanting to be the person who gets up and gets everyone a coffee so they’re ready for the morning.
Curtis has appeared on season five of Love Island and on season one and two of Dancing with the Stars.
Jennifer Ellison
Jennifer is an actress known for playing Emily Shadwick in the soap opera Brookside, but has also had roles on Hotel Babylon and The Brief.
She has also appeared on the cooking show Hell’s Kitchen and reality series The Verdict.
Ashley Cain
Ashley is a former professional football who played as a winger for Coventry City and was also on loan at Luton, Oxford United, and Mansfield Town.
He also took part on seasons 1,2, and 5 of Ex on the Beach.
Pete Wicks
Pete is another TOWIE star, having joined the show in season 15 and off the back of the show has appeared on several celebrity programmes.
Pete has featured on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity MasterChef, and The Celebrity Circle.
Calum Best
Calum, the son of Northern Irish footballer George Best, is an American TV personality who moved to the UK when he was 21.
He took part in season 15 and 19 of Celebrity Big Brother, Celebs Go Dating, and Celebrity Ex on the Beach.
Fatima Whitbread
Fatima is a javelin gold medalist, two-time Olympic medalist, and the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.
She took part in season 11 of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, coming third.
Dwain Chambers
Dwain is a track sprinter with a personal best of 9.97 seconds in the 100m, making him the fifth fastest Brit in this event.
He took part in the 2000 and 2012 Olympic games - he was subject to a doping ban from 2004-2012 but this was then overturned).
Jade Jones
Jade is a taekwondo Olympic gold medallist, winning the top prize at London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.
She won the public vote for the BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2012, received an MBE in 2013, and an OBE in 2020.
Shannon Courtenay
Shannon is a professional boxer who held the WBA female bantamweight title from April-October 2021.
She has had nine professional fights and a record of 7-2, with three wins by knockout.
Jonathan Broom-Edwards
Jonathan is a Paralympic high jumper and gained a silver medal in his 2016 Paralympic debut.
In 2022, he was awarded with an MBE for services to athletics.
Who are the staff?
Rudy Reyes will return as the Chief Instructor - he replaced Ant Middleton who was dropped in 2021 over his personal conduct.
Reyes will ne joined by his team of Directing Staff - Jason Fox, Mark Billingham, and Remi Adeleke - the staff don’t care about the new recruits’ fame, and will push the celebrities to their absolute limit.