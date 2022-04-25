Applicants must be in peak physical health to take part in the gruelling series

SAS: Who Dares Wins has returned for season seven, moving from a remote Scottish island to the Jordan desert.

Ant Middleton, who was the Chief Instructor for the first six seasons of the show has been replaced by former special forces sniper Rudy Reyes .

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20 new recruits took on the demanding selection process for the new season, putting themselves to the test mentally and physically.

The show is known for its brutal challenges - the latest episode of season seven saw a female competitor knocked out by a man during a game of murderball - yet droves of applicants continue to put their names forward each year.

How can you apply to be on season eight of Who Dares Wins and what are the eligibility requirements?

Here is everything you need to know.

Two recruits box in episode four of SAS: Who Dares Wins

Who is eligible to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins season 8?

Due to the physically demanding nature of the show, all contestants are expected to be in peak physical and mental health.

Applicants must be between 18 and 44 years old by 31 October 2022, and must have the right to live in the UK and have a valid passport for travel.

Additionally, applicants must be 4’10” or taller and weight at least 50kg (8 stone).

Because of the shooting requirements for the series, all applicants must also be available for a three-week filming period which is expected to take place over September 2022, although the dates may change.

Although the filming location for the eighth season has not yet been confirmed, because entry requirements vary between countries, applicants must disclose their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Those currently serving in the armed forces, who are currently or were previously employed by Minnow or Channel 4 or their affiliated companies, connected to anyone working on the programme or have an immediate relative who works for Minnow or Channel 4 will not be eligible to participate in the show.

Is there a fitness test for applicants?

Yes, it is important that those taking part in the programme have a good fitness level because the competition incorporates actual SAS training techniques which are seriously gruelling.

The initial fitness test consists of:

Completing at least 44 full press ups in two minutes

Completing at least 50 full sit ups in two minutes

A static lift onto a 1.45m platform - this is to assess the maximum weight that each candidate can lift and is not a pass/fail test

Carry two 20kg weights over 120m in two minutes

Complete a beep test at the level of 10.1 with a distance of 20m on each leg

Anyone who is unable to complete all of the steps in this test should not apply because they will not be eligible to participate in the programme after the fitness assessment.

When do applications for SAS Who Dares Wins season 8 open?