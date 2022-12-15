Motomami world tour is coming to London

Rosalia is coming to The O2 this week.

The Spanish superstar and Latin Grammy winner is touring the world in support of her third album Motomami. It is one of the most critically acclaimed releases of 2022 and received a nomination for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Fans heading to The O2 in London to see the Motomami tour might have questions about the concert. Including what time it will start and if you can still get tickets.

Rosalia has been performing long sets on the previous dates on the tour, so expect plenty of bang for your buck. It is the only show in the UK on the tour.

Here is all you need to know about Rosalia at The O2:

When and where is Rosalia concert in London?

The Spanish superstar will be coming to The O2 arena in Greenwich, south east London on Thursday (15 December). It is the singer’s only show in the UK on her world tour and the second to last stop.

Rosalia will finish her Motomami tour in Paris on Sunday (18 December). It kicked off in Spain in July.

The full address for the venue is: Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX. The O2 can hold up to 20,000.

What time does the concert start?

The doors will open for the Rosalia show at The O2 in London at 7pm on Thursday (15 December). Rosalia has been performing without an opening act on previous dates on the tour, performing a two-hour set.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: ROSALÃA performs onstage during The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Is there an encore?

Rosalia has been performing multi-hour sets on her Motomami, stretching to performing over 30 songs each night. But does that include an encore?

According to users on setlist.fm, Rosalia has been performing an encore during her tour. So don’t leave the O2 when Rosalia departs the stage for the first time.

Can you get tickets for Rosalia at the O2?

Ticketmaster’s website is showing “limited availability” for the concert on Thursday. The page link for the show warns “no tickets availabile”.

However, Ticketmaster does advise: “Tickets are no longer available online, but may be available at the box office.” The O2 Box Office is open: Monday – Sunday: 12 pm to 7 pm and it is is located on Peninsula Square, on the left-hand side of The O 2 main entrance.

What songs could Rosalia play?

Rosalia has been performing setlists of over 30 songs on the European leg of the Motomami world tour. It is a show lasting over two hours.

Setlist.fm users have recorded the tracks performed by Rosalia at the AFAS Live arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Saturday (10 December). It was as follows:

SAOKO

CANDY

BIZCOCHITO

LA FAMA

Dolerme

DE AQUÍ NO SALES / BULERÍAS

MOTOMAMI

G3 N15

Linda (Tokischa & ROSALÍA cover)

LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE (Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA cover)

DIABLO

HENTAI

PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ

Perdóname (La Factoría cover)

De plata

Abcdefg

LA COMBI VERSACE

Relación (Sech cover)

TKN (ROSALÍA & Travis Scott cover)

Papíto chuLitOXxx (GINGER* song)

Yo x ti, tú x mí (ROSALÍA & Ozuna cover)

Gasolina (Daddy Yankee song)

DESPECHÁ

AISLAMIENTO

Blinding Lights (Remix) (The Weeknd with ROSALÍA cover)

CHIRI

COMO UN G

MALAMENTE

DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA (Justo Betancourt cover)

Con altura

Encore

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

SAKURA

CUUUUuuuuuute

Is there anything else you need to know?

For this show, if you’ve purchased your tickets from theo2.co.uk or AXS.com you’ll need to display your ticket on your phone via The O2 app. Ticket purchasers will receive an email with news and information on AXS Mobile ID tickets and how you can download your tickets to your phone.