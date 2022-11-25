Peter Kay’s Better Late than Never tour will start in December

Peter Kay is set to kick off his first tour in 12 years.

The Bolton comedian has been absent from arena stages since 2010. He was due to embark on comeback shows in 2017 but cancelled them and stepped back from the spotlight.

Announced during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on ITV, the tour was originally due to run from 2022 to 2023 but has since been extended to 2025. He will perform monthly shows at The O2 in London as part of a residency.

Speaking about the tour, Kay said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

The first shows on the ‘Better Late than Never’ tour will be in Manchester in December. Here is all you need to know:

When and where are the Peter Kay shows in Manchester?

The comedian will kick off his UK tour with shows in his native north west. The Bury native will start with back to back at the AO Arena in Manchester.

His tour will run from December 2022 until 2025 - and there will be shows at the arena over the coming years until July 2025 due to the demand for tickets. All of the shows in Manchester will take place at the AO Arena.

The full address of the venue is: Victoria Station Approach, Hunts Bank, Manchester M3 1AR.

Peter Kay’s first two shows in Manchester will take place on Friday 2 December and Saturday 3 December.

What is the start time in Manchester?

The doors are scheduled to open at 6.30pm, according to the AO Arena’s website. The time is the same for both 2 December and 3 December.

Fans are advised to arrive in plenty of time to pass through security and find your seats. Peter Kay’s stand-up show will begin at 8pm.

Comedian Peter Kay is now doing six shows at Utilita Arena Sheffield as part of his long awaited live tour, but many fans were left disappointed as tickets went on sale with online queues of more than 200,000 people Picture: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

Can you get tickets for the shows in Manchester?

Peter Kay’s previous tour was 12 years ago in 2010. A comeback tour was planned for 2017 but scrapped before it began.

Demand for the ‘Better Late than Never’ tour was extremely high. O2 was unable to handle the influx of users on its priority app and website.

Peter Kay has added extra dates through 2023, 2024 and even 2025 in venues such as the AO Arena in Manchester. But can you still get tickets for the shows on 2 December and 3 December.

Ticketmaster’s website displays a yellow “low availability for both the shows” next week. Resale tickets are available on 2 December starting at £88 each.

If you are wanting to see Peter Kay at the AO Arena on Saturday 3 December, tickets are available from £74 each or £88 each for resale tickets.

Is there an age limit for the show?

For the Peter Kay tour the shows have a “strict” age limit of 15+. Children aged 14 and under will not be able to attend the shows.

Where can you park?

On its website, AO Arena explains: “Official parking partners CitiPark operate the on-site car park and has a capacity of 958 spaces, including accessible bays which can be prebooked by visiting their website. On show nights, the car park is manned by an events team who work to ensure that parking at the venue is as simple and easy as possible.

“They conduct regular patrols of the car park and the car park also has the Park Mark award for safety. After the concert, Trinity Way will be closed southbound between Great Ducie Street and Cheetham Hill Road for up to one hour. This is to allow concert-goers to safely exit the venue.

“However, if you’re parking at the official CitiPark car park, you will still be allowed to exit during this closure but you will have to turn right and follow local diversions. We advise anyone with mobility issues to arrive as early as possible and prebook with CitiPark.”

Manchester has a tram system as well as buses, trains and other public transport options.

What are the next Peter Kay shows?

The comedian will be on tour throughout the next three years. He will begin his tour in Manchester and these are the dates in the following weeks:

December

Friday, 2 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday, 3 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Friday, 16 December - The O2, London

Saturday, 17 December - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

January 2023