Peter Kay will go on tour in 2023

Peter Kay has announced his first tour in 12 years.

The comedian will be hitting the road in 2023 and playing arenas across the country. He had previously announced a tour five years ago but stepped back from the spotlight.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023. Tickets will start at £35.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

Kay said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now. And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

If you are wanting to get tickets for the tour, there is plenty you need to know. Here is all the key information:

When do tickets go on sale and how much do they cost?

Tickets for Peter Kay’s arena tour will go on sale on Saturday 12 November. The sale will begin at 10am and can be purchased from Peter Kay’s official website. Tickets will also be available from Ticketmaster.

The prices will be the same as his previous tour in 2010. Tickets will start at £35.

Kay’s comeback was announced during an advertisement break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.

Where are the shows on the tour?

Kay will begin his tour on December 2 at the Manchester AO Arena before visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Dublin.

His run will end on 11 August 2023 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. Peter Kay’s website has crashed from demand following the announcement.

The full list of tour dates are as follows:

Friday 2 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 3 December - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 17 December - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Friday 6 January - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Saturday 7 January - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Friday 20 January - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday 17 February - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Thursday 23 February - SSE Arena, Belfast

Friday 24 February - SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday 9 March - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Friday 10 March - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday 23 March - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Thursday 6 April - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 7 April - 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 5 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 6 May - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Friday 19 May - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday 16 June - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Saturday 17 June - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

Friday 14 July - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday 15 July - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Friday 11 August - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Peter Kay has not toured the UK since 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

He is rumoured to have returned to the stage recently, sparking talk that a tour would be announced. It has now been confirmed starting in December 2022.

According to various reports and a number of fans on Twitter, Kay performed a top secret show in Salford, where fans got to enjoy some new material from the comedian.

What happened to Peter Kay?

He had been due to embark on a Live Arena Tour between April 2018 and June 2019, but he cancelled this in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

No further detail about the circumstances have ever been confirmed.

As well as his Live Arena Tour, he also cancelled his Dance For Life shows.

At the time, he issued a statement, apologising to those who had purchased tickets.

The statement read: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

“This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments. My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I’m very sorry.”